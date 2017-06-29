GOP Rep. Lynn Jenkins slams Trump for 'unacceptable' tweets

Story highlights "They're unacceptable. I hope that they stop, and that we all can get back to civil discourse"

"As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks"

Trump should focus on issues like health care and tax reform, the Kansas Republican said

Washington (CNN) Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins called President Donald Trump's behavior on Twitter "unacceptable" in the wake of his latest attack against "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski.

"They're unacceptable. I hope that they stop, and that we all can get back to civil discourse, treating each other with respect on both sides of the aisle, and putting good public policy first," Jenkins, a Kansas Republican, told CNN Thursday.

As "Morning Joe" was still being aired, Trump fired off a series of tweets criticizing Brzezinski for allegedly "bleeding badly from a face-lift" while staying at Mar-a-Lago around New Year's Eve.

In response, Jenkins, who previously served as the vice chair of the House Republican Conference, swiftly condemned the Republican president.

"This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women," she tweeted