GOP lawmakers blast Trump's 'Morning Joe' tweets

Story highlights Republican lawmakers reacted by made public pleas to the President to stop the personal attacks

The White House said on Thursday that Trump was responding to liberal bullying

Washington (CNN) Republican lawmakers were caught off-guard by President Donald Trump's personal attack on "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski Thursday, with several saying the remarks were unbecoming of his office.

On Thursday morning, while MSNBC's "Morning Joe" was on the air, Trump posted a pair of shocking tweets about Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough.

He said the show is "poorly rated" and that the hosts "speak badly of me." He then called them disparaging names and claimed they courted him for an interview at Mar-a-Lago around New Year's Eve.

"She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" the President wrote.

When asked about it during a House Republicans news conference, House Speaker Paul Ryan responded, "Obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment."

