Donald Trump's long history of disparaging women's appearances

Story highlights Trump's tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski is just the latest in a long line of disparaging jabs he has hurled at prominent women.

His pattern of behavior was put on its most public display years before he campaigned for president.

(CNN) Donald Trump's tweet Thursday attacking MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski is just the latest in a long line of disparaging jabs he has hurled at prominent women.

The President referred to Brzezinski as "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" and said she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when she came to visit him around New Year's Eve. His tweet, which drew swift and widespread condemnation, fits into a larger pattern for Trump, who has a history of viciously going after women's appearances and mental health.

During the campaign, he called then-Fox anchor Megyn Kelly "crazy" and described her during the first GOP presidential debate as having "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever."He also tweeted out an unflattering photo of Ted Cruz's wife, Heidi Cruz, and threatened to "spill the beans" about her without explaining what that meant.

But his pattern of behavior was put on its most public display years before he campaigned for president.

During his long-running feud with comedian Rosie O'Donnell in the mid-2000s, Trump repeatedly ridiculed O'Donnell for her weight and once even attacked her for her struggle with depression.

Read More