Story highlights Despite congressional recess, few Republican senators scheduled to hold town halls

Activists are encouraging liberals to confront GOP lawmakers at home over health care

Washington (CNN) Lawmakers head home Thursday night while progressive activists ramp up campaigns to confront Republicans during next week's holiday recess, with some planning to raise concerns about the health care bill at Fourth of July parades.

The grassroots group Indivisible is encouraging followers to make direct contact with members at festivals, fairs, parades and any other holiday events that typically draw elected officials.

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii supported the idea Wednesday night at a rally outside the Capitol, saying Democrats should take a moment to celebrate the postponement of the health care vote in the Senate but then "get back on the horse" and keep up efforts to voice opposition.

"Because I tell you what, nobody wants to get yelled at at a Fourth of July parade," Schatz said to cheers and laughter.

With few Republican senators scheduled to hold town halls, Schatz urged activists to find other ways to speak to their senators. "Whatever it is you think you can do in that moment, just do it," he said. "It's the thing that needs to be done."

