J.K. Rowling tests the character of Trump's tweets

(CNN) Well-known author J.K. Rowling trolled President Donald Trump on Thursday with just one quote:

"Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power."

That quote, which she attributed to President Abraham Lincoln, led to over 35,000 re-tweets for the author.

'Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.' Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/vkJnlXbnXg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 29, 2017

Rowling was responding to Trump's tweet about MSNBC's "Morning Joe" hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, in which Trump attacks Brzezinski's looks and Scarborough's intelligence.

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..," stated Trump's tweets, "...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

Read More