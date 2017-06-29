Jennifer Granholm: Trump a 'snowflake' for tweet attacking Brzezinski

Story highlights Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm called the President a snowflake

Trump attacked the "Morning Joe" host earlier in the day

Washington (CNN) Jennifer Granholm, the former governor of Michigan, called Donald Trump a "snowflake" Thursday evening, after the President tweeted an attack on "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski earlier in the day.

The Democrat and CNN senior political commentator directed the "snowflake" insult, which is more commonly used by conservatives to mock liberals, at Trump over his "fragile" ego.

"His ego is so fragile. He's such a snowflake that anything like this sets him off," she told CNN's Jim Sciutto on "Erin Burnett OutFront."

The President's Twitter attack contained multiple jabs at Brzezinski and her MSNBC co-host, Joe Scarborough, including a reference to her "bleeding badly" from a facelift during a visit to Mar-a-Lago.

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

