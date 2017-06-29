Breaking News

Jennifer Granholm: Trump a 'snowflake' for tweet attacking Brzezinski

By Pete Grieve, CNN

Updated 9:18 PM ET, Thu June 29, 2017

jennifer grnaholm trump snowflake sot ebof_00001020
    Granholm: Trump is being a snowflake

Story highlights

  • Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm called the President a snowflake
  • Trump attacked the "Morning Joe" host earlier in the day

Washington (CNN)Jennifer Granholm, the former governor of Michigan, called Donald Trump a "snowflake" Thursday evening, after the President tweeted an attack on "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski earlier in the day.

The Democrat and CNN senior political commentator directed the "snowflake" insult, which is more commonly used by conservatives to mock liberals, at Trump over his "fragile" ego.
"His ego is so fragile. He's such a snowflake that anything like this sets him off," she told CNN's Jim Sciutto on "Erin Burnett OutFront."
    The President's Twitter attack contained multiple jabs at Brzezinski and her MSNBC co-host, Joe Scarborough, including a reference to her "bleeding badly" from a facelift during a visit to Mar-a-Lago.
    "I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"
    The President's deputy press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, defended the tweets Thursday by saying Trump was responding to the "outrageous attacks that take place" on "Morning Joe" and other shows.

    CNN's Brian Stelter contributed to this report.