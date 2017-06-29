Story highlights The House Appropriations Committee approved by voice vote an amendment from Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee

Washington (CNN) Blindsiding leaders in both parties, a House committee on Thursday approved a repeal of the war authorization that the US military relies on to fight the war on terrorism in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and around the globe.

The House Appropriations Committee approved by voice vote an amendment from Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee of California that would repeal the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force eight months after the appropriations bill was signed into law.

The amendment is intended is to force Congress to debate and pass a new war authorization for the war against ISIS and al Qaeda. Critics like Lee argue the 2001 war authorization is overly broad and gives the president "the authority to wage war in perpetuity."

This is believed to be the first time a congressional panel has voted to repeal the 2001 AUMF, setting the stage for a rare House floor debate and potential vote on an issue that lawmakers in both parties have been reluctant to take up, still wary of the consequences for Hillary Clinton and others after the 2002 Iraq War vote.

The measure leaves open the question of what authorization would replace the 2001 AUMF, setting up the prospect of adding a major debate about the US role in the fight against ISIS to what's already a packed congressional agenda with health care, tax reform, spending cuts and more.

