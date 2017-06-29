The impulsive President meets the world's most deliberative body

Story highlights President Trump trying to sway senators to pass health care bill

(CNN) President Donald Trump isn't attacking senators in Twitter tirades. He's not making threats in private meetings. And there has been no visible arm-twisting or attempts to score quick deals.

Instead, the famously cantankerous President is laying low as his Republican colleagues in the Senate work furiously to strike a deal on a bill to repeal Obamacare.

Trump's recent demeanor as a controversial health care bill has moved through the Senate is in striking contrast to his interactions with House Republicans earlier this year when they were debating legislation of their own to overhaul Obamacare. Clearly frustrated by the initial reluctance of so many House Republicans to get behind the bill, Trump had attempted to take matters into his own hands.

There were countless phone calls to wavering lawmakers and invitations for face time at the White House. To the chagrin of some House leaders, policy negotiations and deadlines started to emerge from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. At one point, Trump took the stunning step of berating individual members who were opposed to the bill, even declaring that the GOP should "fight them" in the midterm election.

But ever since the House handed over the baton of repealing Obamacare to the Senate in May, that Trump has been nowhere to be seen.

