SE Cupp: Healthy, happy people do not behave like Trump

SE Cupp is a CNN political commentator and the host of an upcoming HLN prime-time program covering contemporary issues.

(CNN) Talk about the President's mental health never sat well with me.

Yes, he can be crass, he rambles incoherently at times, he seems wildly insecure, and when it comes to his critics, he has the discipline of a mid-tantrum toddler, but all that never made it an acceptable exercise to engage in speculation about his mental stability.

But thanks to a pair of vicious and imprudent tweets Thursday morning, I think we can safely wonder if Donald Trump is all right.

Maybe he needs therapy. Or a good cry. Perhaps he never felt loved as a child. Exercise might help. And I hear bonsai is a healthy outlet for redirecting anxiety and rage. Either way, healthy, happy people do not behave like this.

In the wake of being criticized by "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for a reported incident involving Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Trump took to Twitter -- his favorite tantrum outlet -- to cut them down to size.

