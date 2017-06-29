Trump's textbook sexism: Making feminism great again

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) When President Trump tapped out a tweet that sought to humiliate MSNBC journalist Mika Brzezinski, he inadvertently gave us another glimpse into his own character, and into the essence of sexism that women have battled across the ages.

Disparaging women for their appearance is the most stubborn of sexist practices. Calling women crazy is another one of the oldies, going back to the word "hysterical," from the Latin for uterus.

Trump's presidency has always been about turning back the clock. From his backward-looking vow to make American great again, to an agenda focused on undoing rather than doing. But his personal push to reverse progress is most visible in his treatment of women.

We can only hope those views will not make their way into legislation, but there is no question that they are stitched into his psyche.

The most deeply entrenched sexist reflex in society is judging women, above all else, by their looks. Women, like all individuals, want to be viewed as full human beings, but it's not that simple, especially with powerful men bound by obsolete views.

Trump put on a cringe-worthy display in the Oval Office this week during a phone call to Ireland's new Prime Minister before a group of reporters, pausing to tell an Irish journalist in the room to approach the desk and remaking that "she has a nice smile."

During the campaign, he once ridiculed another Republican candidate, Carly Fiorina, saying, "Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?"

Criticism of his male primary challengers was also childish and inappropriate, but he never addressed their handsomeness. Instead, he mocked the appearance of Ted Cruz's wife.

Beyond judging women by their looks and using their appearance as a weapon for humiliation, Trump holds to a much more damaging sexist belief: the notion that men are somehow entitled to a woman's body even against her will. He admitted as much in the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape. (Read the transcript , watch it again.) "I did try and f----k her," he said, speaking of a television personality. "When you're a star," he bragged, you can "Grab'em by the p---y. You can do anything."

When a woman came forward to say he sexually assaulted her, he defended himself explaining she was too ugly for him to assault. "Believe me," he cracked , "she would not be my first choice."

To be sure, Trump has promoted women to powerful positions. There are a handful of high-ranking women in his administration. By all appearances he respects the skills and talents of his daughter Ivanka, for example. But even with her he made a remark they probably both wish would disappear from Internet servers.

"She does have a very nice figure," he said a decade ago on "The View." "...If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I would be dating her."

Trump doesn't like anyone to challenge him, to mock him, to disparage him. No one does. But he is extraordinarily thin-skinned for a man whose success should provide enough reassurance. He remains incapable of overlooking any criticism. And when the criticism comes from women, it seems even harder to ignore. It's worth noting that a man who cannot tolerate criticism from the press should not have sought the presidency in a democracy, but that's another matter.

Thursday's grotesque outburst produced criticism even from Republicans , who have seemed willing to ignore his transgressions up to this point.

Is this all a clever strategy? Surely, attacking the media plays well with his base. But there is more. This behavior, this language, not only embarrasses the country. It's politically counterproductive.

