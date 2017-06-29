R2-D2 unit from 'Star Wars' sells for $2.75 million

Story highlights "One of the most instantly recognizable pieces of pop culture" sold at auction

Auction house: Droid is believed to be only complete R2-D2 unit in the public domain

(CNN) For decades, fans of the beloved "Star Wars" franchise have gone far and wide to pay tribute to the world that George Lucas has created.

They sell out movie premieres and dress up as their favorite characters. And now some even pay millions to get their hands on a movie prop.

A complete R2-D2 unit sold for $2.75 million Wednesday at a California auction, according to the Los Angeles-area auction house Profiles in History

An R2-D2 unit from the "Star Wars" films sold at auction Wednesday.

Luke Skywalker's 43-inch tall sidekick was assembled from components from the original "Star Wars" trilogy as well as "Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace" and "Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones," according to the auction catalog. The films were made between 1977 and 2002.

Unfortunately, this R2-D2 won't interact with you. "No internal mechanics or workings are present," the auction house said.

