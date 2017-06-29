Abu Dhabi (CNN) Saudi Arabia has denied a report that former crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was ousted as next in line to the throne last week, is being held under house arrest.

"Nothing has changed for Prince Mohammed, except of stepping down from his government positions. He hosts guests and leaves his house on a daily basis since he has stepped down," the official told CNN Thursday. "Further, there are no restrictions on his movement whatsoever, either in or outside of Saudi Arabia."

In addition to his new role as crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman was also elevated to deputy prime minister, in addition to his existing role as defense minister.

The Saudi official described the report as "unfounded rumors" started by its regional rival Iran.

CNN has reached out to the New York Times for comment and will update this story if they respond.