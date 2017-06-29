Breaking News

The liberation of Mosul from ISIS is 'imminent,' US-led coalition says

By Nick Paton Walsh, Jomana Karadsheh, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Ryan Browne, CNN

Updated 1:36 PM ET, Thu June 29, 2017

Story highlights

  • Remains of an iconic mosque and minaret have been retaken, Iraq and US-led coalition say
  • They've been battling for control of Mosul for the last eight months

Mosul, Iraq (CNN)Iraqi forces are locked in an intense battle for the final few blocks of western Mosul still under ISIS control.

Mosul's liberation is "imminent," but the battle "still remains ... a difficult fight," with days -- rather than weeks -- left to go, coalition spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon said Thursday from Baghdad, confirming Iraqi forces had seized the remains of an iconic mosque and minaret.
The recapture of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri -- where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the ISIS caliphate in 2014 -- marks a major stride in the eight-month battle to seize the city from the terrorist group.
    CNN's Senior International Correspondent Nick Paton Walsh was just yards away from the mosque on the front line of the battle earlier Thursday with Iraqi units fighting ISIS. At that time, Iraqi forces had not yet captured the remains of the mosque, and a fierce battle was underway, he and his team reported.
    An Iraqi military spokesman told CNN that Iraqi forces secured the perimeter of the mosque, where ISIS had laid land mines.
    'We will not relent'

    Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi claimed victory and vowed to hunt ISIS until every last member is killed or brought to justice.
    "We are seeing the end of the fake 'Daesh' state, the liberation of Mosul proves that," al-Abadi said on Twitter, referring to ISIS by another name. "We will not relent, our brave forces will bring victory."
    ISIS remains only in Mosul's Old City and a hospital complex, Dillon said, referring to the medical center as an "11-story killing tower for this murderous group"
    Only a "couple of hundred" ISIS fighters remained in Mosul as of Monday, a coalition spokesman said at the time.

    Residents still at risk

    Fighting has caused significant displacement from the city, where about 100,000 civilians remain in what has become a complex battlefield. More than 742,000 people have left Mosul and surrounding areas since the offensive began, the Iraqi government said about a month ago.
    People lack access to clean water and medicine, and many have limited access to food, the United Nations has said, with officials expressing deep concern for the safety of civilians behind ISIS lines in western Mosul.
    Thousands of children remain trapped in western Mosul, UNICEF's representative in Iraq, Peter Hawkins, said Thursday.

    Why Mosul is crucial

    Last October, al-Abadi announced the start of the mission to retake Mosul, an effort that relied a diverse coalition of about 100,000 troops. Mosul is 560 kilometers (350 miles) northwest of Baghdad, and has been considered one of the main entry points for foreign coming into the country.
    Mosul is Iraq's biggest metropolis outside Baghdad, and gaining control of the city was one of ISIS' most significant strategic wins. When the terror group seized Mosul in June 2014, it also took control of more than 2.5 million people, and subjected some to horrors.
    It beheaded people in public, threw gay men to their deaths from the top of buildings, and made prisoners out of men who did not grow beards and women who did not wear Islamic clothing such as burqas.
    By securing the city, Iraq would be able to address the humanitarian crisis there and ease the flow of refugees into neighboring countries and beyond. But defeating ISIS in Mosul is only half the battle; Baghdad must keep ISIS at bay, rebuild the city's infrastructure, and govern it effectively.

    Key trading city

    Mosul's location is of paramount importance. It's a key trading city not far from the borders of Syria and Turkey. Wresting Mosul away from ISIS would significantly limit the movement of fighters, weapons and supplies.
    The city is also near some of Iraq's most vital oil fields, as well an oil pipeline that services Turkey. Securing these fields could bolster Iraq's economy and also hit ISIS' finances hard as the militant group sells oil illegally to finance its operations.

    'Mosul is cultural capital'

    Mosul has been considered ISIS' "cultural capital" since Baghdadi's declaration there, said Fawaz Gerges, author of "ISIS: A History."
    The battle for Mosul comes as US-led forces work to oust ISIS from Raqqa, the ISIS stronghold in Syria.

    CNN's Nick Paton Walsh and Salma Abdelaziz reported from near the front line. Jomana Karadsheh contributed from Doha, Qatar, and Ryan Browne from Washington. Joe Sterling and Faith Karimi wrote this story from Atlanta, with contributions from Mohammed Tawfeeq.