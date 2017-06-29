The liberation of Mosul from ISIS is 'imminent,' US-led coalition says

Story highlights Remains of an iconic mosque and minaret have been retaken, Iraq and US-led coalition say

They've been battling for control of Mosul for the last eight months

Mosul, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi forces are locked in an intense battle for the final few blocks of western Mosul still under ISIS control.

Mosul's liberation is "imminent," but the battle "still remains ... a difficult fight," with days -- rather than weeks -- left to go, coalition spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon said Thursday from Baghdad, confirming Iraqi forces had seized the remains of an iconic mosque and minaret.

CNN's Senior International Correspondent Nick Paton Walsh was just yards away from the mosque on the front line of the battle earlier Thursday with Iraqi units fighting ISIS. At that time, Iraqi forces had not yet captured the remains of the mosque, and a fierce battle was underway, he and his team reported.

An Iraqi military spokesman told CNN that Iraqi forces secured the perimeter of the mosque, where ISIS had laid land mines.