ISIS would own Baghdad without our help, Iran official says

(CNN) The speaker of Iran's Parliament has expressed disbelief at the Trump administration's travel ban for citizens from six countries, including Iran, saying his country has led the fight against terrorism in the Middle East.

The new US policy will ban all arrivals from Iran, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia for 90 days, if the new arrivals have no relationship with a person or entity in the United States.

Ali Larijani is one of the first Iranian officials to speak about the "watered-down" version of US President Donald Trump's travel ban , which is scheduled to take effect at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday after a ruling by the US Supreme Court.

"At the time when Iraq was being overrun by Daesh, by ISIS, did the United States make the slightest move in defense of it? Or was it the Iranian nation that rendered aid to the Iraqi nation and Iraq government?" Larijani told CNN in an exclusive interview.

"Had we not assisted them, Baghdad would have been occupied by ISIS. It is with the help of Iran that Daesh, ISIS, is on its last breath in Iraq (and Syria)," Larijani said.