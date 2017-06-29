(CNN) An Ohio city councilman has suggested a controversial solution to the growing opioid problem in his town: If an addict keeps overdosing, the city won't dispatch anyone to save their life.

Middletown City Council member Dan Picard is proposing to give drug users two chances. Paramedics would respond to an overdose twice, and each time the addict would receive a summons and be required to do community service after being treated.

But if they don't show up in court, don't complete the service and then overdose a third time? That's it. No one will come to help them.

So far, the proposal is only that -- a proposal. Picard said the city manager is still looking into the legality of the plan before the council can move forward.

Picard said his proposal isn't meant to be a solution to opioid abuse. He's concerned that Middletown simply doesn't have the money to keep treating overdoses.