Story highlights Tournament a precursor to 2018 World Cup

Chile vs. winner of Mexico-Germany in final

(CNN) As far as warm-ups go, the Confederations Cup has been a case of good and bad news for Russia.

The good news is that the tournament -- a trial run for the 2018 World Cup, showcasing four of Russia's host cities -- has gone off pretty much without a hitch.

No hooliganism or inappropriate fan gestures during games have been reported, and the matches themselves have been exciting enough to pique viewers' interest, not least because of world governing body FIFA's testing of video assistant referee (VAR) technology

The bad news is that the Russian football team didn't set the world on fire before getting knocked out at the group stage.

The Russians started out with a promising 2-0 victory over New Zealand -- with prolific striker Fyodor Smolov netting once -- before losing 1-0 to Portugal and 2-1 to Mexico.

