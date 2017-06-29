Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
St. Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg – Built on Krestovsky Island where the 110,000-capacity Kirov Stadium used to stand in Russia's second-largest city, it was designed by late Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa to look like a spaceship. The stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and sliding pitch. Inside, the temperature can be regulated to a mild 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 C) all year round.
St. Petersburg Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: Group stage, final
World Cup: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, third-place playoff
Legacy: The 68,000-seater will regain its former name -- Krestovsky Stadium -- and be home to 2007-08 UEFA Cup winner Zenit St. Petersburg.
Ekaterinburg Stadium, Yekaterinburg – Located 1,000 miles east of Moscow on the site of the Central Stadium -- once a prominent speed skating venue -- the Ekaterinburg Stadium will retain the original Soviet neo-Classical pillars while adding modern refurbishments and temporary stands.
Ekaterinburg Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage
Legacy: FC Ural, one of Russia's oldest clubs, will continue to use the stadium for its home games. After the World Cup, the capacity will be reduced and it will once again be known as Central Stadium.
Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad – Built in the heart of Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island -- a section of land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania left largely untouched until its selection as a World Cup venue -- the stadium is loosely based on the design of Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.
Kaliningrad Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage
Legacy: The 35,000-seater stadium will have its capacity substantially reduced and be home to second-tier side FC Baltika Kaliningrad. A new residential development will be built around it featuring parks, quays and embankments alongside the Pregola river.
Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don – The varying heights of the stands in the Rostov Arena will allow spectators to take in not just the match action, but views of the city outside. Located about 20 miles from the Sea of Azov in south eastern Russia, summer temperatures in Rostov-on-Don typically exceed 68 F (20 C).
Rostov Arena schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage, last 16
Legacy: As one of the first major projects built on the southern bank of the Don River, architects hope the stadium will attract a flow of people and investment from the north. It will also host Russian Premier League side FC Rostov's home fixtures.
Fisht Stadium, Sochi – The Fisht Stadium held the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics and is already well-equipped for the demands of a major international football tournament. Named after Mount Fisht, a peak in the nearby Caucasus mountain range, the arena was designed to resemble a snow-capped summit.
Fisht Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals
World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
Legacy: The 47,700-capacity venue will stage training camps and competitive matches for the Russian national team.
Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow – It was home to the 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 Champions League final, 2013 Athletics World Championships and no shortage of musical tours, from Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones. Now the Luzhniki Stadium is being refurbished -- with the athletics track removed and two extra tiers added -- while preserving its historical facade.
Luzhniki Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, final
Legacy: The 81,006-seater will retain its status as the country's leading football stadium, hosting competitive international matches and friendlies.
Volgograd Arena, Volgograd – Built at the foot of the towering Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial, the Volgograd Stadium will replace the demolished Central Stadium (pictured) and feature an open lattice exterior structure taking the form of a truncated cone.
Volgograd Arena schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage
Legacy: It will become the home ground of third-tier side FC Rotor Vologograd.
Spartak Stadium, Moscow – Built to host Spartak Moscow -- the "people's team" which has made do without its own venue for almost a century -- the 43,298-seater stadium will go on proving its worth long after the World Cup. The arena's facade features hundreds of red and white diamonds representing Spartak's logo, which change color when the Russian national side plays there.
Spartak Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: Group stage, third-place playoff
World Cup: Last 16
Legacy: As well as hosting Spartak Moscow and the national side, the stadium will provide the center piece for a new residential development.
Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod – Situated at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers, the stadium is designed to resemble the shimmering waters that surround it. The 45,331-capacity arena will be built close to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral and have views across to the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.
Nizhny Novgorod Stadium schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
Legacy: The stadium was intended to become the permanent home of Russian club FC Volga, replacing the Lokomotiv Stadium after the tournament. However, Volga dissolved because of financial troubles in June 2016.
Samara Arena, Samara – Set to be constructed in a southeastern region renowned for its aerospace sector, the 44,807-seater arena will resemble an otherworldly glass dome. By night, the whole structure will light up.
Samara Arena schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
Legacy: The 44,918-capacity stadium will be known as Cosmos Arena, hosting Russian Premier League side FC Krylia Sovetov Samara.
Mordovia Arena, Saransk – Set to feature a striking orange, red and white exterior, construction on the 44,442-seater venue began in 2010. Initially hoped to be completed two years later for the 1,000th anniversary of the Mordovian people's unification with Russia's other ethnic groups, it is now expected to be finished in 2017.
Mordovia Arena schedule:
Confederations Cup: N/A
World Cup: Group stage
Legacy: With a population of just 300,000, Saransk is the smallest of the 2018 World Cup host cities. After the tournament, some of the stadium's temporary structures will be demolished, reducing the capacity to 25,000. It will become the home of second-tier side FC Mordovia.
Kazan Arena, Kazan – Designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Kazan Arena was constructed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Viewed from above, it is said to resemble a water-lily on the banks of the adjacent Kazanka river. The front of the stadium is dominated by a high definition screen with a total area of 3,700 meters -- the largest of its kind in the world.
Kazan Arena schedule
Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals
World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
Legacy: Opened in 2013, it will continue to be home to Rubin Kazan, Russian Premier League champion in 2008 and 2009.