Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese star confirms he is a father to twins

Updated 10:23 AM ET, Thu June 29, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid's lion

Story highlights

  • Ronaldo confirms birth of twins
  • Real star in Russia with Portugal team

(CNN)Cristiano Ronaldo's family is growing apace as the Real Madrid star confirmed he has become a father for the second time.

Ronaldo published a statement about the news on his Facebook page, just hours after Portugal was knocked out of the Confederations Cup by Chile.
His new children, whose mother's identity is unknown, are now siblings to Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr, 7, who was born in a previous relationship. The identity of the mother of his eldest child is also not known.
    The 32-year-old said he was giving "all my body and soul" for the Portuguese national team, even after his two new children were born.
    "Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sport objective we wanted," he said of the semifinal penalty shootout defeat. "But I am sure we will continue given lots of happiness to Portuguese people."
    "The president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the manager had an attitude today that sensitized me and I will not forget. I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time."
    The Aeroporto da Madeira in Funchal has become the "Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport."
    Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Antonio Costa were in attendance to also unveil a bronze bust of Ronaldo during the ceremony in Madeira.
    Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Antonio Costa were in attendance to also unveil a bronze bust of Ronaldo during the ceremony in Madeira.
    Ronaldo, born in Funchal, looks after the statue's unveiling.
    Ronaldo, born in Funchal, looks after the statue's unveiling.
    The airport's logo now bears the Portugal star's face.
    The airport's logo now bears the Portugal star's face.
    But it's the bronze bust -- and the way it depicts Ronaldo -- which has hit the headlines.
    But it's the bronze bust -- and the way it depicts Ronaldo -- which has hit the headlines.
    Portuguese media outlet SIC TV are reporting the twins are a boy and girl, Mateo and Eva, and were born in the US on June 8.
    Before the start of the Confederations Cup, Ronaldo became embroiled in a $16.4m tax evasion case with Spanish authorities, though his Gestifute management team denies any wrongdoing.