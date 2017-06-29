Queen's Speech passes UK Parliament

(CNN) The British Parliament voted Thursday in favor of the Queen's Speech, the first major test of UK Prime Minister Theresa May's government since the June 8 election.

The Queen's Speech, which sets out the legislative program, was approved by a 323-309 vote -- a critical move if the Conservative government is to avoid a vote of no confidence.

May reached an agreement with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party after failing to win enough seats for an outright majority in the Parliament.

The passage represents a sign of confidence that May will be able to garner enough support on the floor of the Parliament for the government's legislative agenda.

Lawmakers voted against two proposed amendments, one of which would have allowed parliamentarians to have a final vote on any future Brexit agreement.

The embattled May has faced a turbulent few weeks since her party lost its majority in a snap election this month.

Such is the precarious nature of her position that the Prime Minister had to skip a press conference with other G20 leaders in Berlin to return to attend the vote.

The possibility of a vote of no confidence had been unthinkable at the start of the election campaign where May enjoyed a 20-point lead in most of the polls.

But her decision to call a snap election backfired badly. Instead of receiving the mandate she had asked for to press ahead with her own version of a "hard" Brexit, May was instead forced to do a deal with Northern Ireland's DUP to prop up her minority government.

The move drew criticism from her opponents, not least because it came at the price of £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in further aid to Northern Ireland.

Under the deal, the 10 lawmakers from the DUP agreed to back May's minority government over the Queen's Speech -- which also included bills relating to national security and Brexit.

In return, the UK government pledged £1 billion investment over the next two years in addition to the £500 million ($600 million) already committed to Northern Ireland.

The deal was criticized by leaders of Wales and Scotland, which were angered at not receiving similar financial deals.

May's reliance on the DUP has already helped her see off one amendment to the Queen's Speech.

On Wednesday, the government defeated the Labour Party's amendment to scrap a pay cap for public sector workers by 14 votes.

Currently, women in Northern Ireland who want an abortion must travel to England, Wales or Scotland for treatment and pay for the procedure despite paying UK taxes, which contribute to the National Health Service.

Justine Greening, minister for women and equalities, outlined plans for funding to be available hours before debate on the amendment was to start.

May has faced pressure on several fronts. A spate of terror attacks in the UK has stretched security services' resources, leading to questions over cuts to police budgets that she presided over when she was home secretary.

She was also heavily criticized over her reaction in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster, the tower block fire that killed at least 80 people.

On top of that is the all-encompassing Brexit negotiations.

Last week, the UK government's proposals for the rights of EU nationals after Brexit were deemed "not sufficient" by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Europe's leaders have not been shy in voicing their displeasure with May's proposals at a time where she is under fire both at home and abroad.

But the safe passage of this Queen's Speech at least gives May some comfort at the most challenging of times.