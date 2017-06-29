Queen's Speech passes UK Parliament

Story highlights The Queen's Speech sets out government's legislative program

Approval critical for Prime Minister Theresa May's government after election setback

(CNN) The British Parliament voted Thursday in favor of the Queen's Speech, the first major test of UK Prime Minister Theresa May's government since the June 8 election.

The Queen's Speech, which sets out the legislative program, was approved by a 323-309 vote -- a critical move if the Conservative government is to avoid a vote of no confidence.

May reached an agreement with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party after failing to win enough seats for an outright majority in the Parliament.

The passage represents a sign of confidence that May will be able to garner enough support on the floor of the Parliament for the government's legislative agenda.

Lawmakers voted against two proposed amendments, one of which would have allowed parliamentarians to have a final vote on any future Brexit agreement.

