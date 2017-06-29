Moscow (CNN) Five Chechen men have been found guilty in connection with the murder of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Nemtsov, a Putin critic who was deputy prime minister in the late 1990s under President Boris Yeltsin, was shot in the back in February 2015 while walking with his girlfriend in central Moscow near the Kremlin.

The trial of the five men began in October 2016. It was heard by a jury at the request of the defendants, at Moscow Regional Military Court. Although most Russian trials are heard by a judge, a jury can be requested in cases of grave offenses such as murder.

Nemtsov was a vocal critic of Putin.

The five men were arrested in March 2015. A sixth suspect blew himself up after a standoff with police in Grozny, the Chechen capital, according to reports on state-run television at the time.

Another suspect -- a former officer in the Chechen military called Ruslan Mukhudinov -- has been charged in absentia, according to Tass. Mukhudinov has been on the international wanted list since November 2015 and a criminal case against him is being investigated separately, Tass said