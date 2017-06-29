Driver arrested after attempting to run over crowd at Paris mosque

Paris (CNN) A man was arrested on Thursday after attempting to drive his vehicle through a crowd gathered outside a mosque in the Paris suburb of Creteil, police said.

The man rammed his SUV into protective barriers outside the Creteil mosque "multiple times" around 6:30 pm local time, according to a police statement.

"Because he couldn't get through the barriers, he tried to go down another route but hit an obstacle and fled," police said.

No one was wounded in the assault and the driver was arrested at his home.

"The police firmly condemn this act and are doing everything to investigate and understand the motivation of the driver," the statement said.