UK government to give Northern Irish women abortion funding

Story highlights Abortion funding amendment withdrawn after government assurances

Women from Northern Ireland previously had to pay for procedure in other parts of UK

London (CNN) Women traveling from Northern Ireland to England to have an abortion will have their procedures paid for, according to new plans the British government announced Thursday.

The move came hours before lawmakers were due to vote on the issue as an amendment to the Queen's Speech -- which sets out the government's legislative program.

The amendment had sought to ensure that women in Northern Ireland seeking abortions in other parts of the UK would have them paid for by the National Health Service.

Currently, women in Northern Ireland who want an abortion must travel to England, Wales or Scotland for treatment and pay for the procedure despite paying UK taxes, which contribute to the NHS.

Abortion is illegal in almost all cases in Northern Ireland unless there is a direct threat to the mother's life.