UK government to give Northern Irish women abortion funding

Story highlights Vote on Queen's Speech to take place Thursday

Abortion amendment had gather widespread support

London (CNN) Women traveling from Northern Ireland to England to have an abortion will have their procedures paid for, according to new plans announced by the British government Thursday, hours before lawmakers were due to vote on the issue as an amendment to the Queen's Speech.

The move, announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond, will likely lead to the amendment, which sought to ensure that women in Northern Ireland seeking abortions in other parts of the UK would have them paid for by the National Health Service, being withdrawn by its proposer.

Labour lawmaker Stella Creasy who proposed the amendment, had gathered widespread support throughout the House of Commons with members of different parties, including Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives, signing up to it.

Speaking to the BBC Creasy said she is reviewing the proposal from the government before taking her amendment off the table.

Labour's Stella Creasy has tabled the amendment on abortion rights.

Currently, women in Northern Ireland who want an abortion have to travel to England, Wales or Scotland for treatment, and to pay for the procedure, despite paying UK taxes, which contribute to the NHS.