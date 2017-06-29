Story highlights Vote on Queen's Speech to take place Thursday

Abortion amendment could gather widespread support

London (CNN) Britain's under-fire Prime Minister Theresa May and her minority government will be put to the test Thursday, when lawmakers vote on abortion rights for women in Northern Ireland.

An amendment to the Queen's Speech aims to ensure that women in the region, which has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world, can receive abortions in other parts of Britain, paid for by the National Health Service.

Northern Irish women who want an abortion currently have to travel to England, Wales or Scotland for treatment, and to pay for the procedure, despite paying UK taxes, which contribute to the NHS.

Proposed by Labour lawmaker Stella Creasy, and backed by members of other parties, the amendment demands that the government ensure "the provision of adequate funding and guidance so that all UK citizens including those from Northern Ireland may access medical services including abortion procedures in England if they so wish without charge."

Labour's Stella Creasy has tabled the amendment on abortion rights.