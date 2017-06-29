Story highlights
London (CNN)Britain's under-fire Prime Minister Theresa May and her minority government will be put to the test Thursday, when lawmakers vote on abortion rights for women in Northern Ireland.
An amendment to the Queen's Speech aims to ensure that women in the region, which has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world, can receive abortions in other parts of Britain, paid for by the National Health Service.
Northern Irish women who want an abortion currently have to travel to England, Wales or Scotland for treatment, and to pay for the procedure, despite paying UK taxes, which contribute to the NHS.
The vote looks set to be the first serious test of May's deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
Proposed by Labour lawmaker Stella Creasy, and backed by members of other parties, the amendment demands that the government ensure "the provision of adequate funding and guidance so that all UK citizens including those from Northern Ireland may access medical services including abortion procedures in England if they so wish without charge."
Just last month, the UK's Supreme Court rejected an appeal by a mother and daughter over the rights of women in Northern Ireland to receive free abortions on the NHS in England.
While the amendment enjoys cross-party support, it could cause huge embarrassment for May, whose majority in the House of Commons was wiped out in the general election.
Ian Paisley Jr., a lawmaker from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, told the Commons he believed "this is not a matter for Belfast, this is a matter for NHS England."
DUP deal
May is heavily dependent on the DUP -- a party well known for its anti-abortion stance -- which agreed to prop up her government after a deal reached this week.
Under the agreement, the DUP's 10 lawmakers will support May's minority government over the Queen's Speech -- which sets out the legislative program -- as well as bills relating to national security and Brexit.
In return, the UK government has pledged an extra £1 billion ($1.2bn) investment over the next two years, in addition to the £500 million ($600m) it had already committed.
Critics of the deal have wondered whether it will leave the women of Northern Ireland without the chance of overturning existing legislation surrounding abortion given May's tenuous hold on power.
The Prime Minister could face embarrassment, with some Conservative lawmakers expected to vote for the amendment. Peter Bottomley, a Conservative, has signed the amendment, while others have voiced their support for it.
'Wrong'
Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Conservative Maria Miller condemned the level of abortion access in Northern Ireland as "wrong."
"When will the government be making a statement on access to abortion in Northern Ireland?" she said.
"It's wrong that women in Northern Ireland don't have the same access to abortion as women in England, Wales and Scotland, and the High Court has ruled this law contravenes human rights law -- which is a responsibility of the UK government, not a devolved matter.
"When will the government be making a statement to say how this wrong will be put right?"
The amendment comes on the same day as a ruling from Northern Ireland's highest court that changes to abortion laws should be made by Northern Ireland's Stormont Assembly, rather than the courts.
Belfast's Court of Appeal was asked to decide whether to uphold two high court rulings made in 2015 and 2016 that the existing laws breached a woman's right to privacy under European law.
The case is now expected to move to the UK Supreme Court.
Abortion is illegal in almost all cases in Northern Ireland, unless there is a direct threat to the mother's life.
Several amendments to the Queen's Speech go up for a vote on Thursday. On Wednesday, the government narrowly defeated an amendment to scrap the public pay cap, by just 14 votes.