(CNN) Netflix has done a 180 on the future of "Sense8."

Well, sort of.

After pulling the plug on the sci-fi drama earlier this month, co-creator Lana Wachowski announced in a statement posted to Facebook that the streaming network has ordered a two-hour finale special set to be released next year.

The move follows an outcry from the show's fans, who were disappointed at Netflix's decision to cancel the series and leave the story without a proper ending.

Netflix originally stood by its decision, posting a statement to social media that acknowledged the swell of support for the series but held firm on its fate.

Read More