John Mayer seems to have learned from his past

"I'm 39. It's funny, I was 31 for 8 years, then I became 39," he told the magazine. "And there's something that happens that's really great with that."

"I don't have a cool-enough thought for you," he said. "I've hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I'm having the time of my life. I'm 39 -- I remember 32. I don't wanna do it again."

Mayer also spoke about how he's given up drinking.

"I put [weed] where drinking used to go, and the quality of life has gone up considerably. Drinking is a f***ing con. How much is enough?" he said. "Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard."

So why replace one substance with another?

"I was always the guy saying that I didn't like altered states," he explained. "Once you know who you are, then it becomes OK. I'm much more open-minded to small changes in consciousness."

The seemingly more mature Mayer sounds content prioritizing music these days, instead of courting drama.

"My path is gonna be: 'I'm going to continue to do what I do, and that's going to change in the way it relates to whatever's happening in the world that year," he said. "What I was able to do is go, 'This is your lot. This is your lane. You're going to be making records for the rest of your life."