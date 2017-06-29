Story highlights Corinne Olympios released a statement on Thursday saying that she's ready to move on from the "Bachelor in Paradise" scandal

(CNN) Corinne Olympios says she wants to move on from the "Bachelor in Paradise" scandal that prompted producers to suspend production of the show earlier this month.

The former "Bachelor" star released a statement on Thursday stating that she is satisfied with her legal team's investigation of an incident that involved her and fellow "Bachelor in Paradise" contestant DeMario Jackson.

"My team's investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction," she said in a statement obtained by CNN. "I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of 'Bachelor In Paradise.'"

Olympios said she declined an invitation to return to the show. She also said she launched her own investigation because she needed to get to "the bottom of what had occurred" on June 4, when an incident between Jackson and Olympios prompted a producer to lodge a complaint alleging misconduct on the set.

"I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired," Olympios said in her statement.