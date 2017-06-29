NotInMyName: Indians protest against rise in mob violence

Story highlights Protests come in response to a string of violent mob attacks

Events held in more than 12 major Indian cities

New Delhi (CNN) Braving monsoon rains, thousands of people across India took to the streets Wednesday night to protest against what they claim is a rise in mob violence aimed at minority groups.

Dubbed #NotInMyName, the coordinated demonstrations saw events held in more than 12 major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The protests follow the high-profile killing of a Muslim teen in an allegedly Islamophobic attack in the state of Haryana, northern India, Friday.

The teenager's death is the latest in a string of violent mob attacks to have gripped India, with many alleging it is the country's minorities — Muslims, lower-castes and Christians — who are disproportionally targeted.

"The environment right now is not normal, after seeing all these incidents, I don't feel like anyone is safe," said Sibghatullah, who uses only one name, at the Delhi protest Wednesday. "If a crowd sees a man with a hat and a beard, they assume he's a terrorist."