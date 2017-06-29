Vietnamese blogger Mother Mushroom jailed for 10 years

Story highlights Prominent Vietnamese blogger jailed for 10 years for anti-government posts

Decision condemned by human rights and press freedom groups

(CNN) Vietnamese blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the country's authorities, according to state media.

Nguyen, also known by her blogging pseudonym, Me Nam -- which translates to "Mother Mushroom" -- was convicted of "conducting anti-State propaganda."

The 37-year-old, whose pseudonym originated with her nickname, "Mushroom," for her daughter, runs a blog which is frequently critical of the government, and covers issues such as land confiscation, freedom of speech and police brutality.

She is famous for using the tagline, "Who will speak if you don't?"

Nguyen also came to the attention of authorities in 2009 for her outspoken views against China's intervention in her country, including Beijing's financing of a controversial bauxite mine in the Central Highlands.

Read More