China's Xi Jinping in Hong Kong: Joshua Wong, protesters released

Story highlights China's president is visiting Hong Kong for 20th anniversary of handover

Protests were minimal on the first day of his visit

Hong Kong (CNN) Hong Kong protest leader Joshua Wong and other pro-democracy activists were released from custody Friday, after being arrested for storming a key ceremonial site as the city hosts the Chinese President.

Wong and 25 other protesters occupied Golden Bauhinia Square on Wednesday evening, where President Xi Jinping is expected to attend an official flag raising ceremony this weekend.

Police said the protesters were charged with public nuisances offenses and were placed on bail until late September.

Xi arrived in Hong Kong Thursday to mark two decades of Chinese rule in the former British territory. On his arrival, he encouraged Hong Kongers to "look forward to the future."

Xi's visit comes at a tense time for Hong Kong, amid fears the city's autonomy from China, promised under a framework known as 'one country, two system' is being eroded.