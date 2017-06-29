Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong as mass protests expected

Hong Kong (CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has touched down in Hong Kong amid unprecedented security for his first official visit to the city as it marks 20 years of Chinese rule.

Xi's plane landed at Hong Kong International Airport around 12 p.m. local time Thursday, and a heavily guarded motorcade is expected to take the president to his hotel in the city center.

The handover anniversary is a "huge event for the country," Xi said after arriving. He praised Hong Kong's achievements in the last two decades and said he wants to make sure "one country, two systems" -- the policy by which Hong Kong retains limited autonomy and freedoms -- continues.

On Saturday Xi will address a ceremony to mark two decades since sovereignty over Hong Kong was handed from Britain to Beijing.

Huge banners have been placed over the highway Xi will take to the city, welcoming him for his "official inspection" and celebrating "20 years of Hong Kong's return to the motherland."