Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong as mass protests expected

Hong Kong (CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has touched down in Hong Kong amid unprecedented security for his first official visit to the city as it marks 20 years of Chinese rule.

Xi's plane landed at Hong Kong International Airport around 12 p.m. local time Thursday, and a heavily guarded motorcade is expected to take the president to his hotel in the city center.

On Saturday he's due to address a ceremony to mark two decades since sovereignty over Hong Kong was handed from Britain to Beijing.

Huge banners have been placed over the highway Xi will take to the city, welcoming him for his "official inspection" and celebrating "20 years of Hong Kong's return to the motherland."

Chinese and Hong Kong flags have also been hung from windows and buildings, though critics of Beijing have taken angrily to social media to denounce the displays.

