(CNN) After five years of construction, The Wilshire Grand Center is now the tallest building in Los Angeles and the tallest building west of the Mississippi River.

At 1,100 feet, the new structure stands slightly above the 1,018-foot US Bank Tower -- previously the tallest skyscraper in the city.

The Wilshire Grand Center's 73 stories will be split between a hotel and commercial space. Designed by architecture firm AC Martin Partners, the building will also host the city's highest open-air bar and a top-floor viewing deck with 360-degree views of the city.

All in the details

The Wilshire Grand Center may have clinched the "tallest building" title, but it has stirred controversy in the process. The tower's design attracted criticism when it was revealed that a 100-foot spire at its peak would provide an 80-foot advantage over the former city record-holder.

