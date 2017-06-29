Breaking News

The new Wiltshire Grand Center adds scale to Los Angeles' skyline

By Zahra Jamshed, CNN

Updated 7:38 AM ET, Thu June 29, 2017

At 1,100 feet tall, the Wilshire Grand Center, is now the tallest building in Los Angeles.
At 1,100 feet tall, the Wilshire Grand Center, is now the tallest building in Los Angeles.
The new skyscraper sits just slightly taller than the US Bank Tower -- a 1,018-foot tall building which was previously the city&#39;s tallest.
The new skyscraper sits just slightly taller than the US Bank Tower -- a 1,018-foot tall building which was previously the city's tallest.
Designed by architecture firm AC Martin Partners, the building will also be home to an open-air viewing deck on the 73rd floor that will provide 360 degree views of the city.
Designed by architecture firm AC Martin Partners, the building will also be home to an open-air viewing deck on the 73rd floor that will provide 360 degree views of the city.
However, the Wilshire Grand Center&#39;s acquisition of the tallest building title has received some criticism due to a 100-foot tall pointed spire at the tower&#39;s top providing a 80-foot advantage over its predecessor.
However, the Wilshire Grand Center's acquisition of the tallest building title has received some criticism due to a 100-foot tall pointed spire at the tower's top providing a 80-foot advantage over its predecessor.
According to the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, a spire is considered an architectural element, and is therefore taken into account when measuring building height.
According to the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, a spire is considered an architectural element, and is therefore taken into account when measuring building height.
&quot;The unique roof adds significantly to the development of the Los Angeles skyline because not only is it the first skyscraper that doesn&#39;t have a flat roof design, but is also one of the first to utilize this lighting technology,&quot; says Lisa Gritzner, spokesperson for the Wilshire Grand Center.
"The unique roof adds significantly to the development of the Los Angeles skyline because not only is it the first skyscraper that doesn't have a flat roof design, but is also one of the first to utilize this lighting technology," says Lisa Gritzner, spokesperson for the Wilshire Grand Center.
The building functions as two parts -- first as a hotel, and second as an office complex -- the hotel, under a partnership with the Intercontinental, is complete and open to public. Construction of the office space interiors, however, is still underway.
The building functions as two parts -- first as a hotel, and second as an office complex -- the hotel, under a partnership with the Intercontinental, is complete and open to public. Construction of the office space interiors, however, is still underway.
The building is owned by South Korean aviation giant, Korean Air, which will occupy two floors of office space in the building&#39;s commercial half.
The building is owned by South Korean aviation giant, Korean Air, which will occupy two floors of office space in the building's commercial half.
Empire State Building is the tallest Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified building in the United States. Standing 103 stories tall, the visitors can see 80 miles into New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts on a clear day.
Empire State Building is the tallest Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified building in the United States. Standing 103 stories tall, the visitors can see 80 miles into New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts on a clear day.
One World Trade Center, built by Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill, stands 541.3m (1776 ft) tall. It&#39;s the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.forbes.com/sites/morganbrennan/2012/04/30/1-world-trade-center-officially-new-yorks-new-tallest-building/#2715e4857a0b564dc6e76cc2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Forbes&lt;/a&gt;.
One World Trade Center, built by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, stands 541.3m (1776 ft) tall. It's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://432parkavenue.com/?state=home&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;432 Park Avenue&lt;/a&gt;, built by Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, and LLP, is the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere. Rising 1,396 feet high, it became the hundredth &quot;supertall&quot; building in the world.
432 Park Avenue, built by Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, and LLP, is the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere. Rising 1,396 feet high, it became the hundredth "supertall" building in the world.
Opened in April 2017, the 1,820 feet tall Lotte World Tower, designed by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kpf.com/about/profile&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates&lt;/a&gt;, is Seoul&#39;s first &quot;supertall&quot; skyscraper, and is currently the fifth tallest building in the world.
Opened in April 2017, the 1,820 feet tall Lotte World Tower, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, is Seoul's first "supertall" skyscraper, and is currently the fifth tallest building in the world.
MahaNakhon, designed by German architect Ole Sheeren, is Thailand&#39;s tallest tower.
MahaNakhon, designed by German architect Ole Sheeren, is Thailand's tallest tower.
Burj Khalifa, since it was completed in 2010, is currently world&#39;s tallest building. Designed by Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill, it stands 828 meters (2,717 feet) above ground with 163 floors.
Burj Khalifa, since it was completed in 2010, is currently world's tallest building. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, it stands 828 meters (2,717 feet) above ground with 163 floors.
Shanghai World Finance Center, designed by Kohn Pederson Fox Architects, is a 1,614.17 feet tall structure that houses high-end residents including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst &amp;amp; Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.
Shanghai World Finance Center, designed by Kohn Pederson Fox Architects, is a 1,614.17 feet tall structure that houses high-end residents including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.
Standing at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, the Shanghai Tower is the world&#39;s second tallest building and Asia&#39;s tallest building, surpassing the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai&#39;s Pudong district.
Standing at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, the Shanghai Tower is the world's second tallest building and Asia's tallest building, surpassing the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai's Pudong district.
Taipei 101, designed by C.Y. Lee &amp;amp; Partners, is the first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark. Its 660-tonne mass damper ball on the 92nd floor sways to offset the movement of the building to resist natural disasters including typhoons and earthquakes.
Taipei 101, designed by C.Y. Lee & Partners, is the first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark. Its 660-tonne mass damper ball on the 92nd floor sways to offset the movement of the building to resist natural disasters including typhoons and earthquakes.
Hong Kong&#39;s tallest building -- a 118-story skyscraper, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Architects, is home to the world&#39;s highest hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong.
Hong Kong's tallest building -- a 118-story skyscraper, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Architects, is home to the world's highest hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong.
Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, the joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is the tallest twin towers in the world. Designed by architect Cesar Pelli, the towers are symbolic of the widespread Islamic culture of Malaysia,
Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, the joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is the tallest twin towers in the world. Designed by architect Cesar Pelli, the towers are symbolic of the widespread Islamic culture of Malaysia,
London&#39;s Shard was designed by Architect Renzo Piano. The 306m building replaces the 1970&#39;s Southwark Tower on Bridge Street.
London's Shard was designed by Architect Renzo Piano. The 306m building replaces the 1970's Southwark Tower on Bridge Street.
Story highlights

  • The Wilshire Grand Center is now the tallest building in California
  • The tower officially opened in downtown Los Angeles earlier this month

(CNN)After five years of construction, The Wilshire Grand Center is now the tallest building in Los Angeles and the tallest building west of the Mississippi River.

At 1,100 feet, the new structure stands slightly above the 1,018-foot US Bank Tower -- previously the tallest skyscraper in the city.
The Wilshire Grand Center's 73 stories will be split between a hotel and commercial space. Designed by architecture firm AC Martin Partners, the building will also host the city's highest open-air bar and a top-floor viewing deck with 360-degree views of the city.

    All in the details

    The Wilshire Grand Center may have clinched the "tallest building" title, but it has stirred controversy in the process. The tower's design attracted criticism when it was revealed that a 100-foot spire at its peak would provide an 80-foot advantage over the former city record-holder.
    Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper?
    "We've been accused of cheating, but we added this spire as an architectural feature, and didn't initially consider that this would make us the tallest," explains Lisa Gritzner, spokesperson for the Wilshire Grand Center.
    "In fact, because some buildings in Los Angeles are constructed on a hill, other buildings may even appear taller at first."
    According to the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, a spire is considered to be an architectural feature, and is therefore taken into account when measuring a building's height.

    Chasing skylines

    Additional height is not the only noteworthy feature of this new structure -- it's also the first skyscraper in Los Angeles to feature a pointed rooftop.
    Lotte World Tower opens in Seoul setting world records
    In 2014, the city dropped its long-standing requirement for skyscrapers to maintain a flat-roof design, a regulation introduced in the 1970s to allow for emergency helicopter landings.
    The spire is supported by what Gritzner calls the "sail" -- a slanted peak containing the building's mechanics. The roof also features an LED lighting system that can project images onto the building's face or light up for major events.
    "The unique roof features adds significantly to the development of the Los Angeles skyline, because not only is it the first skyscraper that doesn't have a flat-roof design, but is also one of the first to utilize this lighting technology," says Gritzner, before comparing the building to New York's Empire State Building.
    "It (the Empire State Building) is tall, unique and has an identifiable roofline -- the Wilshire Grand Center will have a similar impact on the Los Angeles' skyline."

    A work in progress

    The architects throwing out the rulebook on hotel design
    Although the Wilshire Grand Center is officially open, key areas of the skyscraper will remain under construction for several months.
    The hotel, which was built in partnership with InterContinental, is complete and open to the public. But the offices are still a work in progress.
    "The time spent competing the remaining office interiors will depend on individual tenants, but we do expect that to be 'a wrap' within the next few months, and definitely within 2017," says Gritzner.