Breaking News

China unveils plans for world's first pollution-eating 'Forest City'

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 9:02 PM ET, Thu June 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

China&#39;s first Forest City, designed by Milan-based &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.stefanoboeriarchitetti.net/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Stefano Boeri Architetti&lt;/a&gt;, could help the country tackle its air pollution problem.
Photos: Ambitious plans for world's first 'Forest City'
Liuzhou Forest City in Liuzhou, ChinaChina's first Forest City, designed by Milan-based Stefano Boeri Architetti, could help the country tackle its air pollution problem.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
This neighborhood of offices, houses, hospitals and schools will be entirely covered by plants. Construction is set to begin in 2020.
Photos: Ambitious plans for world's first 'Forest City'
Liuzhou Forest City in Liuzhou, ChinaThis neighborhood of offices, houses, hospitals and schools will be entirely covered by plants. Construction is set to begin in 2020.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
It was designed to accommodate up to 30,000 people, and produce around 900 tons of oxygen a year.
Photos: Ambitious plans for world's first 'Forest City'
Liuzhou Forest City in Liuzhou, ChinaIt was designed to accommodate up to 30,000 people, and produce around 900 tons of oxygen a year.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
The city will rely on geothermal energy and solar panels for power.
Photos: Ambitious plans for world's first 'Forest City'
Liuzhou Forest City in Liuzhou, ChinaThe city will rely on geothermal energy and solar panels for power.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Liuzhou Forest City will be covered with 40,000 trees and almost one million plants of over 100 varieties.
Photos: Ambitious plans for world's first 'Forest City'
Liuzhou Forest City in Liuzhou, ChinaLiuzhou Forest City will be covered with 40,000 trees and almost one million plants of over 100 varieties.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
The trees and plants are intended to absorb almost 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide and 57 tons of pollutants per year.
Photos: Ambitious plans for world's first 'Forest City'
Liuzhou Forest City in Liuzhou, ChinaThe trees and plants are intended to absorb almost 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide and 57 tons of pollutants per year.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
The Forest City comes on the heels of Boeri&#39;s Vertical Forest in Milan. The two residential towers host 900 trees and more than 20,000 plants.
Photos: Ambitious plans for world's first 'Forest City'
Vertical Forest in Milan, ItalyThe Forest City comes on the heels of Boeri's Vertical Forest in Milan. The two residential towers host 900 trees and more than 20,000 plants.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
A group of botanists spent two years selecting and arrange plants on the Vertical Forest.
Photos: Ambitious plans for world's first 'Forest City'
Vertical Forest in Milan, ItalyA group of botanists spent two years selecting and arrange plants on the Vertical Forest.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Boeri&#39;s proposed high-rise in Lausanne, Switzerland, is a 36-story home to more than 100 trees, 6,000 shrubs and 18,000 plants.
Photos: Ambitious plans for world's first 'Forest City'
The Tower of Cedars in Lausanne, SwitzerlandBoeri's proposed high-rise in Lausanne, Switzerland, is a 36-story home to more than 100 trees, 6,000 shrubs and 18,000 plants.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Cedar, which is found throughout the design, was chosen for its ability to survive in severe weather conditions.
Photos: Ambitious plans for world's first 'Forest City'
The Tower of Cedars in Lausanne, SwitzerlandCedar, which is found throughout the design, was chosen for its ability to survive in severe weather conditions.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Once completed, the tree-covered hotel, made of interwoven design plots, will blend with the local topography.
Photos: Ambitious plans for world's first 'Forest City'
Mountain Forest Hotel in Guizhou, ChinaOnce completed, the tree-covered hotel, made of interwoven design plots, will blend with the local topography.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Forest City Shijiazhaug, designed for the Hebei province of China, is prototype of compact green cities for 100,000 inhabitants.
Photos: Ambitious plans for world's first 'Forest City'
The Forest City in Shijiazhuang, ChinaForest City Shijiazhaug, designed for the Hebei province of China, is prototype of compact green cities for 100,000 inhabitants.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
china forest city 5china forest city 6china forest city 2china forest city 3china forest city 4china forest city 1BV_Instagram_1_DSC295s0Tour des Cedres 4Tour des Cedres 2Mountain forest 2AERIAL MAIN 3

(CNN)China is no stranger to contemporary architecture that boggles the mind or appears to side-step common sense, from an LED-lit horseshoe in Huzhou to a glowing teapot in Wuxi. But in 2016, China's State Council released guidelines forbidding the construction of "bizarre" and "odd-shaped" buildings lacking character or cultural heritage, shifting their focus to the "economic, green and beautiful."

Newly unveiled plans for Liuzhou Forest City, designed by the Italian firm Stefano Boeri Architetti to be built in southern China, certainly seem to fit the bill. The 342-acre, self-contained neighborhood will comprise more than 70 buildings -- including homes, hospitals, hotels, schools and offices -- all of which will be covered with 40,000 trees and almost a million plants. Eventually, up to 30,000 people could call the Forest City home.
Castles in the air: Innovative designs for communal living
Castles in the air: Innovative designs for communal living
"(This is) the first experiment of the urban environment that's really trying to find a balance with nature," firm principal Stefano Boeri said on the phone from Milan.
Read: The rise of green urban architecture
    The plant life is expected to absorb almost 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide and 57 tons of pollutants per year, and produce 900 tons of oxygen a year, while also decreasing the air temperature and providing a new habitat for displaced wildlife. Solar panels on the roofs will collect renewable energy to power the buildings, while geothermal energy will power air-conditioning, adding to the project's green appeal.
    Read More
    Underneath the trees, the building's curvilinear shape will channel what Boeri calls the "poetics of architecture" to become "a place where nature is flowing."
    For years, China has been an architect&#39;s playground, with lucrative funding and interest in foreign &#39;starchitects&#39; giving rise to imaginative buildings. In 2016, China&#39;s State Council released new urban planning guidelines. According to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://english.gov.cn/news/top_news/2016/02/22/content_281475294306681.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;document&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;odd-shaped&#39; buildings&quot; -- or &quot;bizarre architecture that is not economical, function, aesthetically pleasing or environmentally friendly&quot; would be forbidden in the future. The document follows a 2014 call by Chinese President Xi Jinping for less &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/12/05/travel/gallery/china-weird-buildings/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;weird architecture&quot;&lt;/a&gt; to be built.
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?For years, China has been an architect's playground, with lucrative funding and interest in foreign 'starchitects' giving rise to imaginative buildings. In 2016, China's State Council released new urban planning guidelines. According to the document, "odd-shaped' buildings" -- or "bizarre architecture that is not economical, function, aesthetically pleasing or environmentally friendly" would be forbidden in the future. The document follows a 2014 call by Chinese President Xi Jinping for less "weird architecture" to be built.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    Memorable architectural designs, already built in China, include the Guangzhou Circle, home to the Guangdong Plastic Exchange. According to Italian architecture firm A.M. Progetti, the design is inspired by ancient jade discs.
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Chinese architecture: Spectacular, or weird?Memorable architectural designs, already built in China, include the Guangzhou Circle, home to the Guangdong Plastic Exchange. According to Italian architecture firm A.M. Progetti, the design is inspired by ancient jade discs.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    The CCTV headquarters, located in Beijing, was designed by OMA. It&#39;s nicknamed &quot;big pants&quot; by locals for its resemblance to trousers.
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Chinese architecture: Spectacular, or weird?The CCTV headquarters, located in Beijing, was designed by OMA. It's nicknamed "big pants" by locals for its resemblance to trousers.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    The building opened in 2008 in Beijing&#39;s Central Business District.
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?The building opened in 2008 in Beijing's Central Business District.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    Beijing residents poked fun at The People&#39;s Daily Headquarters in Beijing while it was under construction. A doctored photo of the phallic building, superimposed under the CCTV &#39;pants&#39; building, went viral on the Internet before censors removed the images.
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Chinese architecture: Spectacular, or weird?Beijing residents poked fun at The People's Daily Headquarters in Beijing while it was under construction. A doctored photo of the phallic building, superimposed under the CCTV 'pants' building, went viral on the Internet before censors removed the images.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    The Phoenix Towers are planned for construction in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. The towers will be one kilometer high, and are scheduled for completion by 2017 or 2018.
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?The Phoenix Towers are planned for construction in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. The towers will be one kilometer high, and are scheduled for completion by 2017 or 2018.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    The Gate of the Orient in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, stands more than 300 meters tall and has been compared to a pair of long johns.
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Chinese architecture: Spectacular, or weird?The Gate of the Orient in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, stands more than 300 meters tall and has been compared to a pair of long johns.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    The Sunrise Kempinski Hotel on Beijing&#39;s Yanqi Lake has a private marina and is lit up by hydroelectric-powered LED lights.
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Chinese architecture: Spectacular, or weird?The Sunrise Kempinski Hotel on Beijing's Yanqi Lake has a private marina and is lit up by hydroelectric-powered LED lights.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    This building, by Zaha Hadid Architects, is the fifth hotel tower of Macau&#39;s sprawling City of Dreams complex. It is meant to evoke an abstract lucky number 8.
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?This building, by Zaha Hadid Architects, is the fifth hotel tower of Macau's sprawling City of Dreams complex. It is meant to evoke an abstract lucky number 8.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    Zaha Hadid Architects also built the Galaxy SOHO building in Beijing.
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Chinese architecture: Spectacular, or weird?Zaha Hadid Architects also built the Galaxy SOHO building in Beijing.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    Zaha Hadid&#39;s signature style has been imitated in other provinces in the country. This building in China&#39;s Chongqing district has a striking resemblance to architect&#39;s work.
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?Zaha Hadid's signature style has been imitated in other provinces in the country. This building in China's Chongqing district has a striking resemblance to architect's work.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    A horseshoe may be seen as lucky for some and comedic fodder for others. The $1.5 billion Sheraton in Huzhou, Zhejiang province is famed for its unusual design. The area was also the location for scenes from Oscar-winning movie &quot;Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.&quot;
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Chinese architecture: Spectacular, or weird?A horseshoe may be seen as lucky for some and comedic fodder for others. The $1.5 billion Sheraton in Huzhou, Zhejiang province is famed for its unusual design. The area was also the location for scenes from Oscar-winning movie "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    Opened in 2013, Langham Place&#39;s exterior is designed to resemble unfolding wings in action, &quot;evoking a sense of freedom and space,&quot; according to a hotel spokesperson. It also has Guangzhou&#39;s biggest ballroom.
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?Opened in 2013, Langham Place's exterior is designed to resemble unfolding wings in action, "evoking a sense of freedom and space," according to a hotel spokesperson. It also has Guangzhou's biggest ballroom.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    The city of Ordos is commonly referred to as a &quot;Ghost Town&quot; due to its lack of people. Here is a view of the City Library and the Ordos Museum building.
    Photos: Related: No more 'weird' buildings, is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Chinese architecture: Spectacular, or weird?The city of Ordos is commonly referred to as a "Ghost Town" due to its lack of people. Here is a view of the City Library and the Ordos Museum building.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    teapot-building-chinaChina coin buildingCCTV tower at nightCCTV Tower ChinaPeopls Daily HeadquartersPhoenix Towers large 2China Gate of Orientchina new hotels kempinskichina new hotels melcro crown macauchina architecture 2china architecture 1china new hotels sheratonChina hotels-langham place guangzhouchina architecture 3
    The project comes on the heels of Stefano Boeri Architetti's Vertical Forest, two residential towers in Milan covered in the equivalent of five acres of forest. Completed in 2014, they remove 30,000 to 35,000 pounds (15 to 17.5 tons) of soot from the air each year, according to Boeri, meeting his team's expectations.
    "We started to imagine if it was possible to create an urban environment created from many of these vertical forests," Boeri said. China, he said, provided the perfect backdrop for such an ambitious project.
    Read: Is the treehouse the pinnacle of sustainable living?
    Abandoned architectural marvels in China&#39;s largest ghost town
    Abandoned architectural marvels in China's largest ghost town
    "We've seen what's happening (in terms of pollution) in Beijing and Shanghai, but at the same time, China has to create to cities" to accommodate the population, he said. Indeed, the Chinese government announced last year that it planned to move two million people from remote villages into cities by 2020 in an attempt to alleviate rural poverty, and as a show of modernization.
    But while the Liuzhou Municipality Urban Planning Bureau has approved the plan, the project's completion is a long way off. Construction is set to begin in 2020, Boeri said there is still a lot of planning and research required before a projected completion date can be set. He remains, however, optimistic about the project, and confident in its aim.
    "I really think that bringing forests into the city is a way to reduce climate change," he said.