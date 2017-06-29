(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today.
-- Everyone's talking about the President's tweets again. Donald Trump tweeted sexist and hateful insults about the co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe." Republican lawmakers were not having it. First lady Melania Trump did stand by the tweets, although that doesn't seem to square with her plan to combat cyberbullying.
-- Travel ban 2.0 starts tonight at 8 ET. Here's what to expect.
-- Things are not going well for ISIS. The terror group is likely to be defeated in Mosul within days and the liberation of the city is "imminent," the US-led coalition says. But the fight will still be difficult.
--The Trump administration is ramping up sanctions on Chinese financial players in an effort to put pressure on North Korea.
-- The House is expected to pass bills that would hand President's Trump key pieces of his immigration agenda. But it's unlikely either bill would pass the Senate.
-- A drugstore deal gone bad: The $10 billion Walgreens and Rite Aid mega-merger has fallen apart.
-- Decades of overspending and reckless budget tricks have made Illinois the most financially messed-up state in America.
-- A viral video attempt went tragically wrong when a woman killed her boyfriend by shooting a book he was holding over his chest.
-- A complete R2D2 unit assembled from the "Star Wars" movies sold for $2.75 million. Unfortunately, this one won't interact with you.