Venezuela bars attorney general from leaving country

(CNN) Venezuela's Supreme Court has banned Attorney General Luisa Ortega from leaving the country, and has frozen her assets, ahead of a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 4.

The inquiry, which was requested by an ally of President Nicolas Maduro, will seek to determine if Ortega committed unspecified "grave errors while in her position."

If enough evidence is found, Ortega, a vocal critic of Maduro's government, could be taken to trial.

It's the latest twist in the political turmoil gripping the country, and follows an audacious attack on the Supreme Court in Caracas Wednesday when grenades and gunfire were launched from a police helicopter.

'State terrorism'

Ortega has recently accused Maduro's government of "state terrorism" by stripping citizens of their right to protest, trying them in military courts and carrying out raids without consulting courts.

"We continue to witness the rupture of the constitutional order. The constitution keeps on being violated and the government institutions are being dismantled," she said.

Pedro Carreño, the lawmaker who requested the pre-trial hearing, has told reporters that he believe Ortega is not in her right mind and will convene a medical board to assess the attorney general's recent behavior.

"It is evident that this lady is not in her right mind, It is clear that this lady is not normal," Carreño said.

Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Venezuelan authorities inspect the area around the Supreme Court in Caracas after a stolen police helicopter attacked the building with grenades on Tuesday, June 27. The incident comes in a dramatic escalation of the months-long crisis engulfing the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. An officer in the country's investigative police force piloted the chopper in the attack, which Maduro called an attempted coup. Hide Caption 1 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Bolivarian National Guard members clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the Parliament's courtyard on June 27. Venezuela has seen widespread unrest since March 29 when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests continue across the country. Hide Caption 2 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas against attacks on journalists. Hide Caption 3 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro talks on a mobile phone during Army Day celebrations in Caracas on Saturday, June 24. Anti-government protesters want Maduro to step down, accusing him of eroding democracy. Hide Caption 4 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Protesters tear down a fence at the La Carlota airbase outside Caracas on Friday, June 23. A soldier shot a demonstrator through the fence at the base on the previous day, killing him. Hide Caption 5 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Hide Caption 6 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Bolivarian Guard near a military base in Caracas on June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest. Hide Caption 7 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest. Hide Caption 8 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 22. Hide Caption 9 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19. Hide Caption 10 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19. Hide Caption 11 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19. Hide Caption 12 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19. Hide Caption 13 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators clash with riot police in Caracas on Saturday, June 10. Hide Caption 14 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7. Hide Caption 15 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests. Hide Caption 16 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela During a "Grandparents' March" in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman's Office on Friday, May 12. Hide Caption 17 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12. Hide Caption 18 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Anti-government protesters face off against military forces during an opposition march in Caracas on Wednesday, May 10. Hide Caption 19 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on May 10. Hide Caption 20 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8. Hide Caption 21 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Hide Caption 22 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela An armored National Guard vehicle runs over a protester in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the "lamentable" incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and "brutally assaulted" the driver. Hide Caption 23 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator catches on fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended to with burns on his body. Hide Caption 24 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19. Hide Caption 25 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. Hide Caption 26 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19. Hide Caption 27 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19. Hide Caption 28 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19. Hide Caption 29 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16. Hide Caption 30 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15. Hide Caption 31 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13. Hide Caption 32 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10. Hide Caption 33 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10. Hide Caption 34 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas on April 10. Hide Caption 35 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8. Hide Caption 36 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails on April 8. Hide Caption 37 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6. Hide Caption 38 of 39 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4. Hide Caption 39 of 39

Helicopter attack

The helicopter involved in the Supreme Court attack was allegedly piloted by Oscar Perez, an officer in the country's investigative police force.

Before the attack began, a man who identified himself as Perez appeared in a video online saying an operation was underway to seize democracy back from Venezuela's "criminal government."

Flanked by a group of armed men in military fatigues and balaclavas, Perez claimed to be speaking on behalf of a coalition of military, police officers and civil officials.

The pilot of the helicopter, Oscar Perez, in a video message posted online.

As it strafed the court building and the Interior Ministry in Caracas on Tuesday, attackers fired gunshots and lobbed grenades, officials said. It was unclear how a rogue police helicopter could have circled high-profile buildings in the Venezuelan capital without being shot down. Witnesses and local journalists said the assault went on for about two hours.

No one was injured, but the assault was a dramatic escalation of the months-long crisis engulfing the regime of President Maduro, who called the attack an attempted coup.

None of those involved in the attack appear to have been tracked down. Venezuela has asked Interpol to issue a red notice for Perez, according to Néstor Luis Reverol, the county's minister of interior, justice and peace. A red notice alerts authorities in other countries, including border officials, that someone is wanted.

The helicopter was later located in the seaside state of Vargas, Venezuelan state news agency AVN reported. Photos published on the verified Twitter feed for Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami‏ show the helicopter in a clearing.

Months of chaos

Venezuela is in the throes of a political and humanitarian crisis which has brought thousands of people onto the streets in mass protests demanding a change of government.

Soaring inflation and widespread shortages of medicines, food and other essentials have infuriated many people, who are struggling to afford even basic necessities.

Under former President Hugo Chavez, who was Maduro's mentor, oil revenue fueled Venezuela's economy. However, falling oil prices have made state subsidies unsustainable.