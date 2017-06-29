Story highlights Senegalese photographer Alun Be wants to change how you view Africa

His work is inspired by the human condition and is mostly shot in public spaces

(CNN) "A new wave of freshness is coming from Africa and everyone is copying," says trained architect and photographer Alun Be, who wants to use his work to change people's perceptions of Africa.

"We've been taught we are not good enough, we are not sophisticated enough we're not smart enough when it's not true," he told CNN in an interview.

JUST WATCHED Inside Alun Be's captivating world of pictures Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Inside Alun Be's captivating world of pictures 07:20

"I think time is proving everything that they say is wrong. They are looking for new ideas, new innovative things."

The Dakar-born photographer is self taught and uses his personal projects to explore the human condition in public spaces -- inspired by his studies in San Francisco where he received his MA in architecture.

Read More