Victoria Breeze is a PhD candidate in Geography, Environment and Spatial Sciences at Michigan State University and Nathan Moore is an Associate Professor of Geography at Michigan State University. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writers.

(CNN) The surge in the number of African students in China is remarkable. In less than 15 years the African student body has grown 26-fold -- from just under 2,000 in 2003 to almost 50,000 in 2015.

The 50-kilometer, eight-lane Thika superhighway was built by Chinese state-owned construction firm Wu Yi in 2012, and supported with Chinese funding.

China has supplied credit worth over $2 billion to an oil refinery project in Angola, although this has been hit with delays.

Ghana has been able to mitigate electricity shortages through the Bui Dam on its Western border, which incorporates a 400-megawatt hydropower plant. The $600 million project was constructed by the Sino Hydro company, supported by Chinese state loans.

China's largest commitments in Africa are to infrastructure projects, such as Nigeria's $8.3 billion Lagos-Kano rail line, largely funded through Chinese loans.

The headquarters of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was built with $200 million of Chinese state funds.

Dozens of African hospitals have been built with Chinese funds in recent years. President Xi Jinping inaugurated this hospital and a new university library in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in 2013.

'Stadium diplomacy' has been another feature of Chinese investment, with new arenas in Cameroon, Ghana, and Angola's November 11 stadium in Luanda (pictured).

China has also invested heavily in cultural projects across Africa. Theaters have been a priority area, including Senegal's new 1800-seat Grand National in Dakar (pictured), largely funded through Chinese aid.

China's scarves have found their largest African market in Egypt, which imported supplies worth $45 million in 2014. The nations also have a healthy exchange of carpets, with multi-million dollar supplies traveling in both directions.

Liberia imported ships worth a continent-high $833 million in 2014, in most cases through the famous port of Monrovia.

South Africa was the leading importer of bicycles in 2014, with trade valued at $23 million. Libya followed close behind with $11 million worth of Chinese bikes.

Ethiopia supplied its booming construction industry by importing railway track materials worth $60 million in 2014, the highest spend in Africa.

Morocco supported one of the country's most popular habits with tea imports from China worth $211 million in 2014, the most of any African state.

Nigeria accounts for the most umbrella imports, with trade worth $39 million in 2014. The state also took $139 million of refrigerators from China.

Benin is the leading importer of wigs in Africa, spending $411 million in 2014 on Chinese-made fake hair. The tiny state was also by far the continent's largest buyer of cotton from China, worth $852 million.

In addition to elephants, Zimbabwe also exports vast quantities of raw tobacco to China. Sales reached a new peak of $575 million in 2014. In return, China supplies Zimbabwe with telephone equipment worth over $50 million, and a range of construction equipment.

Not only have these reports revealed the growth in China-Africa ties. They also make it possible to compare China's international education trends in a global context.

China's targeted focus

Chinese universities are filled with international students from around the world, including Asia, the Americas, Europe and Oceania. The proportion of Asian international students still dwarfs the number of Africans, who make up 13% of the student body.

But this number, which is up from 2% in 2003, is growing every year, and much faster than other regions. Proportionally more African students are coming to China each year than students from anywhere else in the world.

This dramatic increase in students from Africa can be explained in part by the Chinese government's targeted focus on African human resource and education development. Starting in 2000, China's Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summits have promised financial and political support for African education at home and abroad in China.

Since 2006, China has set scholarship targets to aid African students coming to China for study. For example, at the most recent 2015 summit, China pledged to provide 30,000 scholarships to African students by 2018.

Although China stopped publishing regional scholarship data in 2008, our data analysis using the 2003-2008 data to generate scholarship estimates suggests that this target is on the way to being met. China seems to be upholding the pledges made towards African education.

Mutual Benefit - in education and business

For the Chinese government, providing education to Africans is an extension of China's soft power -- cultivating the next generation of African scholars and elites. The experience that these students get in China can translate into a willingness to work with China and view China's internal or external policies favorably in the future.

But what do African students gain in return? China-Africa scholars have found t hat students head to China for many reasons. Some simply go to pursue an education that is affordable, even without a scholarship, while others go for the chance to develop business connections or learn the language of a country presumed to be a rising power.

Based on several surveys , most students tend to be enrolled in Chinese-language courses or engineering degrees. The preference for engineering may be due to the fact that many engineering programs offered by Chinese universities for international students are taught in English

The quality of education has received mixed reviews. Some studies have shown that African students are generally satisfied with their Chinese education, as long as they can overcome the language barriers Others found that even if students were not impressed with their education, they appreciated the trade and business opportunities that a Chinese education made available to them back home.

The next generation

It's difficult to know exactly which African countries are sending the most students to China. These details are not kept by the Chinese Ministry of Education. But the statistics from Tsinghua University provide an insight. In the 2015-2016 academic year, the majority of the university's 111 African students came from Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Morocco, Eritrea, and Cameroon -- slightly favouring East Africa.

African students in France overwhelmingly come from francophone West Africa. If Tsinghua's profile holds true for the larger African student body in China, it means China is an increasingly important player in the education of countries outside of West Africa.

Due to Chinese visa rules, most international students cannot stay in China after their education is complete. This prevents brain-drain and means that China is educating a generation of African students who -- unlike their counterparts in France, the US or UK -- are more likely to return home and bring their new education and skills with them.

It's still too early to tell how these new dynamics might be shaping geopolitics on the continent.