Why African students are ditching the US for China

By Victoria Breeze and Nathan Moore

Updated 9:58 PM ET, Thu June 29, 2017

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, in April, 2016.
Photos: China-Africa relations in 10 handshakes
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, in April, 2016.
Angolan President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos shakes hands with Chinese premier Li Keqiang before their meeting in Beijing, June, 2015. Angola is Africa&#39;s second largest oil producer, and their biggest buyer is China.
Photos: China-Africa relations in 10 handshakes
Angolan President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos shakes hands with Chinese premier Li Keqiang before their meeting in Beijing, June, 2015. Angola is Africa's second largest oil producer, and their biggest buyer is China.
China&#39;s President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Zimbabwe&#39;s President Robert Mugabe as he arrives in Harare in December, 2015. The Chinese president visited Zimbabwe despite criticism against the regime.
Photos: China-Africa relations in 10 handshakes
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe as he arrives in Harare in December, 2015. The Chinese president visited Zimbabwe despite criticism against the regime.
Cameroon Prime Minister Philemon Yang shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting in Beijing in June, 2015. China invested $3bn in Cameroon in 2011 towards the Memve&#39;ele Dam project in the south of the country.
Photos: China-Africa relations in 10 handshakes
Cameroon Prime Minister Philemon Yang shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting in Beijing in June, 2015. China invested $3bn in Cameroon in 2011 towards the Memve'ele Dam project in the south of the country.
Mauritania&#39;s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing in September, 2015. Mauritania has seen significant investment from China, particularly in the important Nouakchott Port. The relationship has endured despite frequent political instability in Mauritania.
Photos: China-Africa relations in 10 handshakes
Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing in September, 2015. Mauritania has seen significant investment from China, particularly in the important Nouakchott Port. The relationship has endured despite frequent political instability in Mauritania.
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Ethiopia&#39;s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in Beijing in September, 2015. China has invested heavily in Ethiopia&#39;s railways in recent years.
Photos: China-Africa relations in 10 handshakes
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in Beijing in September, 2015. China has invested heavily in Ethiopia's railways in recent years.
China&#39;s President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Liberia&#39;s President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in Beijing in November, 2015. The meeting was aimed at promoting bilateral relations.
Photos: China-Africa relations in 10 handshakes
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Liberia's President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in Beijing in November, 2015. The meeting was aimed at promoting bilateral relations.
Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita shakes hands with Chinese Premiere Li Keqiang during the World Economic Forum in Tianjin in 2014. More recently, China has pledged to assist security operations in Mali, following an Islamist attack on a hotel in the capital Bamako in November 2015.
Photos: China-Africa relations in 10 handshakes
Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita shakes hands with Chinese Premiere Li Keqiang during the World Economic Forum in Tianjin in 2014. More recently, China has pledged to assist security operations in Mali, following an Islamist attack on a hotel in the capital Bamako in November 2015.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shakes hands with Zambia&#39;s President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in March, 2015 in Beijing. China has been a huge consumer of Zambia&#39;s copper exports.
Photos: China-Africa relations in 10 handshakes
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shakes hands with Zambia's President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in March, 2015 in Beijing. China has been a huge consumer of Zambia's copper exports.
South Sudan President Salva Kiir with Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang during a visit to Beijing in 2012.
Photos: China-Africa relations in 10 handshakes
South Sudan President Salva Kiir with Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang during a visit to Beijing in 2012.
Story highlights

  • In less than 15 years the African student body in China has grown 26-fold.
  • China is now the second most popular destination for Africans studying abroad

Victoria Breeze is a PhD candidate in Geography, Environment and Spatial Sciences at Michigan State University and Nathan Moore is an Associate Professor of Geography at Michigan State University. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writers.

(CNN)The surge in the number of African students in China is remarkable. In less than 15 years the African student body has grown 26-fold -- from just under 2,000 in 2003 to almost 50,000 in 2015.

According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, the US and UK host around 40,000 African students a year. China surpassed this number in 2014, making it the second most popular destination for African students studying abroad, after France which hosts just over 95,000 students.
Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
Trade and partnership deals between African countries and China have been steadily increasing in recent years. Chinese investment is already the leading source of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bakermckenzie.com/news/China-is-poised-to-remain-the-biggest-funding-source-for-Africas-infrastructure-projects-01-28-2016/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;infrastructure spending&lt;/a&gt; in Africa, and through China&#39;s import-export bank projects that investment will reach &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.scmp.com/business/banking-finance/article/1358902/china-provide-africa-us1tr-financing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;$1 trillion&lt;/a&gt; by 2025. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Trade has become increasingly diverse, as typified by &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/01/160101-zimbabwe-elephants-china-export-zoos-conservation-jane-goodall/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recent deals&lt;/a&gt; to export elephants from Zimbabwe to China. President Robert Mugabe&#39;s government sold 24 elephants to Chinese zoos in 2015, and despite protests from animal welfare groups, the figure will climb again this year. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Click through to see how the partnership is having an impact across the continent. Figures from &lt;a href=&quot;http://comtrade.un.org/data/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;UN COMTRADE&lt;/a&gt; data.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
Access all areasTrade and partnership deals between African countries and China have been steadily increasing in recent years. Chinese investment is already the leading source of infrastructure spending in Africa, and through China's import-export bank projects that investment will reach $1 trillion by 2025.

Trade has become increasingly diverse, as typified by recent deals to export elephants from Zimbabwe to China. President Robert Mugabe's government sold 24 elephants to Chinese zoos in 2015, and despite protests from animal welfare groups, the figure will climb again this year.

Click through to see how the partnership is having an impact across the continent. Figures from UN COMTRADE data.
In addition to elephants, Zimbabwe also exports vast quantities of raw tobacco to China. Sales reached a new peak of $575 million in 2014.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;In return, China supplies Zimbabwe with telephone equipment worth over $50 million, and a range of construction equipment.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
Cost of smokingIn addition to elephants, Zimbabwe also exports vast quantities of raw tobacco to China. Sales reached a new peak of $575 million in 2014.

In return, China supplies Zimbabwe with telephone equipment worth over $50 million, and a range of construction equipment.
Benin is the leading importer of wigs in Africa, spending $411 million in 2014 on Chinese-made fake hair. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The tiny state was also by far the continent&#39;s largest buyer of cotton from China, worth $852 million.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
Ben-in disguiseBenin is the leading importer of wigs in Africa, spending $411 million in 2014 on Chinese-made fake hair.

The tiny state was also by far the continent's largest buyer of cotton from China, worth $852 million.
Nigeria accounts for the most umbrella imports, with trade worth $39 million in 2014. The state also took $139 million of refrigerators from China.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
Nigeria accounts for the most umbrella imports, with trade worth $39 million in 2014. The state also took $139 million of refrigerators from China.
Morocco supported one of the country&#39;s most popular habits with tea imports from China worth $211 million in 2014, the most of any African state.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
Morocco supported one of the country's most popular habits with tea imports from China worth $211 million in 2014, the most of any African state.
Ethiopia supplied its booming construction industry by importing railway track materials worth $60 million in 2014, the highest spend in Africa.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
Ethiopia supplied its booming construction industry by importing railway track materials worth $60 million in 2014, the highest spend in Africa.
South Africa was the leading importer of bicycles in 2014, with trade valued at $23 million. Libya followed close behind with $11 million worth of Chinese bikes.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
South Africa was the leading importer of bicycles in 2014, with trade valued at $23 million. Libya followed close behind with $11 million worth of Chinese bikes.
Liberia imported ships worth a continent-high $833 million in 2014, in most cases through the famous port of Monrovia.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
Liberia imported ships worth a continent-high $833 million in 2014, in most cases through the famous port of Monrovia.
China&#39;s scarves have found their largest African market in Egypt, which imported supplies worth $45 million in 2014. The nations also have a healthy exchange of carpets, with multi-million dollar supplies traveling in both directions.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
China's scarves have found their largest African market in Egypt, which imported supplies worth $45 million in 2014. The nations also have a healthy exchange of carpets, with multi-million dollar supplies traveling in both directions.
A recent report from the Centre for Chinese Studies at Stellenbosch University in Cape Town documented increased Chinese investment in real estate in South Africa and Mauritius, worth &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ccs.org.za/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/CCS_Research-Report_Chinese_Presence_South-Africa_Mauritius_Honita_Cowaloosur_2016.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;around $740 million&lt;/a&gt; in the island state since 2005.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
A recent report from the Centre for Chinese Studies at Stellenbosch University in Cape Town documented increased Chinese investment in real estate in South Africa and Mauritius, worth around $740 million in the island state since 2005.
China has also invested heavily in cultural projects across Africa. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Theaters have been a priority area, including Senegal&#39;s new 1800-seat Grand National in Dakar (pictured), largely funded through Chinese aid.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
Curtain callChina has also invested heavily in cultural projects across Africa.

Theaters have been a priority area, including Senegal's new 1800-seat Grand National in Dakar (pictured), largely funded through Chinese aid.
&#39;Stadium diplomacy&#39; has been another feature of Chinese investment, with new arenas in Cameroon, Ghana, and Angola&#39;s November 11 stadium in Luanda (pictured).
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
'Stadium diplomacy' has been another feature of Chinese investment, with new arenas in Cameroon, Ghana, and Angola's November 11 stadium in Luanda (pictured).
Dozens of African hospitals have been built with Chinese funds in recent years. President Xi Jinping inaugurated this hospital and a new university library in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in 2013.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
Dozens of African hospitals have been built with Chinese funds in recent years. President Xi Jinping inaugurated this hospital and a new university library in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in 2013.
The headquarters of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was built with $200 million of Chinese state funds.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
The headquarters of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was built with $200 million of Chinese state funds.
China&#39;s largest commitments in Africa are to infrastructure projects, such as Nigeria&#39;s $8.3 billion Lagos-Kano rail line, largely funded through Chinese loans.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
China's largest commitments in Africa are to infrastructure projects, such as Nigeria's $8.3 billion Lagos-Kano rail line, largely funded through Chinese loans.
Ghana has been able to mitigate electricity shortages through the Bui Dam on its Western border, which incorporates a 400-megawatt hydropower plant. The $600 million project was constructed by the Sino Hydro company, supported by Chinese state loans.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
Ghana has been able to mitigate electricity shortages through the Bui Dam on its Western border, which incorporates a 400-megawatt hydropower plant. The $600 million project was constructed by the Sino Hydro company, supported by Chinese state loans.
China has supplied credit worth over $2 billion to an oil refinery project in Angola, although this has been hit with delays.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
China has supplied credit worth over $2 billion to an oil refinery project in Angola, although this has been hit with delays.
The 50-kilometer, eight-lane Thika superhighway was built by Chinese state-owned construction firm Wu Yi in 2012, and supported with Chinese funding.
Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
The 50-kilometer, eight-lane Thika superhighway was built by Chinese state-owned construction firm Wu Yi in 2012, and supported with Chinese funding.
For years, these numbers have remained untranslated in the online archives of the Chinese Ministry of Education. But a recent initiative by Michigan State University researchers to translate them introduces the reports to a wider audience.
    Not only have these reports revealed the growth in China-Africa ties. They also make it possible to compare China's international education trends in a global context.

    China's targeted focus

    Chinese universities are filled with international students from around the world, including Asia, the Americas, Europe and Oceania. The proportion of Asian international students still dwarfs the number of Africans, who make up 13% of the student body.
    But this number, which is up from 2% in 2003, is growing every year, and much faster than other regions. Proportionally more African students are coming to China each year than students from anywhere else in the world.
    This is what Africans really think of the Chinese
    This is what Africans really think of the Chinese
    This dramatic increase in students from Africa can be explained in part by the Chinese government's targeted focus on African human resource and education development. Starting in 2000, China's Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summits have promised financial and political support for African education at home and abroad in China.
    Since 2006, China has set scholarship targets to aid African students coming to China for study. For example, at the most recent 2015 summit, China pledged to provide 30,000 scholarships to African students by 2018.
    The African migrants giving up on the Chinese dream
    The African migrants giving up on the Chinese dream
    Although China stopped publishing regional scholarship data in 2008, our data analysis using the 2003-2008 data to generate scholarship estimates suggests that this target is on the way to being met. China seems to be upholding the pledges made towards African education.

    Mutual Benefit - in education and business

    For the Chinese government, providing education to Africans is an extension of China's soft power -- cultivating the next generation of African scholars and elites. The experience that these students get in China can translate into a willingness to work with China and view China's internal or external policies favorably in the future.
    The 5 largest China-backed railways in Africa
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Since the first Chinese-backed railway, Tazara, was unveiled in the 1970s, four new billion-dollar railways have emerged across Africa.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Since the first Chinese-backed railway, Tazara, was unveiled in the 1970s, four new billion-dollar railways have emerged across Africa.
    In the past 30 years, the Chinese have stepped in several times to repair the line, which cuts through the Selous Game Reserve in the south of Tanzania. Stretching 1,860 kilometers from Dar es Salaam to New Kapiri Mposhi, it&#39;s still an example showcasing what China can do, experts say. &lt;em&gt;Photo: Rob&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bbmexplorer.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;/BBMExplorer&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    In the past 30 years, the Chinese have stepped in several times to repair the line, which cuts through the Selous Game Reserve in the south of Tanzania. Stretching 1,860 kilometers from Dar es Salaam to New Kapiri Mposhi, it's still an example showcasing what China can do, experts say. Photo: Rob/BBMExplorer
    Tanzania and Zambia&lt;a href=&quot;http://tazarasite.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; borrowed $500 million&lt;/a&gt; from China to cover the costs of the railway. The Chinese-built railways are constructed by a number of companies such as China Civil and Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), China Railway Group and China Railway Engineering Corporation, some of which are connected to the state.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Tanzania and Zambia borrowed $500 million from China to cover the costs of the railway. The Chinese-built railways are constructed by a number of companies such as China Civil and Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), China Railway Group and China Railway Engineering Corporation, some of which are connected to the state.
    The latest to be inaugurated, in January 2017, is a 756-kilometer railway which links Ethiopia&#39;s Addis Ababa to Djibouti.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    The latest to be inaugurated, in January 2017, is a 756-kilometer railway which links Ethiopia's Addis Ababa to Djibouti.
    The price tag was $3.5 billion, 70% of which was provided by the China Export Import bank (Exim), according to the SAIS China-Africa Research Institute (SAIS-CARI). African countries borrowed nearly $10 billion for railways between 2000 and 2014.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    The price tag was $3.5 billion, 70% of which was provided by the China Export Import bank (Exim), according to the SAIS China-Africa Research Institute (SAIS-CARI). African countries borrowed nearly $10 billion for railways between 2000 and 2014.
    The new line gives landlocked Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port in Djibouti. If all goes as planned, it will link up to a planned rail network connecting East African countries such as South Sudan, Uganda and Kenya.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    The new line gives landlocked Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port in Djibouti. If all goes as planned, it will link up to a planned rail network connecting East African countries such as South Sudan, Uganda and Kenya.
    The railway forms part of the so-called EAC Rail Sector Enhancement Project, also called the East African Railway Masterplan, managed by the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.eac.int/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; East Africa Community (EAC) &lt;/a&gt;which plans to link Mombasa with other major East African cities such as Kampala in Uganda, and Juba in South Sudan.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    The railway forms part of the so-called EAC Rail Sector Enhancement Project, also called the East African Railway Masterplan, managed by the East Africa Community (EAC) which plans to link Mombasa with other major East African cities such as Kampala in Uganda, and Juba in South Sudan.
    Kenya is spearheading the project, with a new 472-kilometers-long standard gauge line connecting&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/15/africa/kenya-railway-east-africa/&quot;&gt; Mombasa to Nairobi taking shape&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Kenya is spearheading the project, with a new 472-kilometers-long standard gauge line
    The projects are not without controversy. In Kenya for example, the railway cuts through nature reserve, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/jul/31/chinese-built-railway-line-cut-nairobi-national-park-kenya&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;causing a stir &lt;/a&gt;among conservationists who say it will disturb wildlife. China has also been criticized for bringing their own workers, instead of employing locals.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Kenya: Mombasa to NairobiThe projects are not without controversy. In Kenya for example, the railway cuts through nature reserve, causing a stir among conservationists who say it will disturb wildlife. China has also been criticized for bringing their own workers, instead of employing locals.
    According to research by SAIS, about 1 in 10 workers are Chinese across the projects. For the Mombasa to Nairobi line, the Chinese construction company used 25,000 Kenyan workers and 3,000 Chinese, and some Kenyans were trained in China, the research showed.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Kenya: Mombasa to NairobiAccording to research by SAIS, about 1 in 10 workers are Chinese across the projects. For the Mombasa to Nairobi line, the Chinese construction company used 25,000 Kenyan workers and 3,000 Chinese, and some Kenyans were trained in China, the research showed.
    Kenya&#39;s new railway cost $4 billion, with China Exim Bank funding $3.6 billion of the total cost, according to SAIS. estimates.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Kenya: Mombasa to NairobiKenya's new railway cost $4 billion, with China Exim Bank funding $3.6 billion of the total cost, according to SAIS. estimates.
    Sudan&#39;s very own Chinese railway opened in 2014. The so-called Nile Train is 782 kilometers long, extending from Port Sudan via Atbara to the capital, Khartoum.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Sudan: Khartoum to Port SudanSudan's very own Chinese railway opened in 2014. The so-called Nile Train is 782 kilometers long, extending from Port Sudan via Atbara to the capital, Khartoum.
    China lent Sudan nearly $1.1 billion toward the $1.5 billion project, according to SAIS.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Sudan: Khartoum to Port SudanChina lent Sudan nearly $1.1 billion toward the $1.5 billion project, according to SAIS.
    The line currently ends near the Nile River in the Sudanese capital Kartoum but future lines are expected to connect the railway to neighboring countries.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Sudan: Khartoum to Port SudanThe line currently ends near the Nile River in the Sudanese capital Kartoum but future lines are expected to connect the railway to neighboring countries.
    Unveiled in July 2016, a new line in Nigeria connects federal capital city Abuja to the city of Kaduna further north.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna railway Unveiled in July 2016, a new line in Nigeria connects federal capital city Abuja to the city of Kaduna further north.
    Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari (right) signs visitor&#39;s register during an opening ceremony in July 2016. China Exim bank loaned $500 million toward the railway, which cost a total of $874 million, according to SAIS.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna railway Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari (right) signs visitor's register during an opening ceremony in July 2016. China Exim bank loaned $500 million toward the railway, which cost a total of $874 million, according to SAIS.
    The 187-kilometer standard gauge track has nine stations. The Chinese have also partly funded rehabilitation of existing railways in Angola, such as the old colonial railway Benguela, as well as two urban light railways in Abuja, Nigeria and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia according to SAIS.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna railway The 187-kilometer standard gauge track has nine stations. The Chinese have also partly funded rehabilitation of existing railways in Angola, such as the old colonial railway Benguela, as well as two urban light railways in Abuja, Nigeria and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia according to SAIS.
    The new Chinese trains in East Africa will run at speeds between 80 and 120 miles per hour. However, faster trains could be on the horizon, as the African Union has &lt;a href=&quot;http://agenda2063.au.int/en/news/african-union-signs-agreement-africas-high-speed-railway-network-addis-ababa-ethiopia-%E2%80%93-5-octob&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;plan to link up all major cities&lt;/a&gt; in Africa with a new Chinese-funded, high-speed project as part of their Agenda 2063.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    Future plansThe new Chinese trains in East Africa will run at speeds between 80 and 120 miles per hour. However, faster trains could be on the horizon, as the African Union has plan to link up all major cities in Africa with a new Chinese-funded, high-speed project as part of their Agenda 2063.
    Between 2000 and 2011, the Chinese backed more than 1,700 projects, from buildings to dams in 50 African countries at a cost of $75 billion, according to AidData. Is China paying for everything in Africa? Not quite. Overall, more than $131 billion was spent on transportation construction in Africa in 2015 alone, with another $200 billion expected to be spent on the continent&#39;s roads, and another $7 billion on airports by 2025.
    Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
    China's fundingBetween 2000 and 2011, the Chinese backed more than 1,700 projects, from buildings to dams in 50 African countries at a cost of $75 billion, according to AidData. Is China paying for everything in Africa? Not quite. Overall, more than $131 billion was spent on transportation construction in Africa in 2015 alone, with another $200 billion expected to be spent on the continent's roads, and another $7 billion on airports by 2025.
    But what do African students gain in return? China-Africa scholars have found that students head to China for many reasons. Some simply go to pursue an education that is affordable, even without a scholarship, while others go for the chance to develop business connections or learn the language of a country presumed to be a rising power.
    The photographer giving Africans in India a voice
    The photographer giving Africans in India a voice
    Based on several surveys, most students tend to be enrolled in Chinese-language courses or engineering degrees. The preference for engineering may be due to the fact that many engineering programs offered by Chinese universities for international students are taught in English.
    The quality of education has received mixed reviews. Some studies have shown that African students are generally satisfied with their Chinese education, as long as they can overcome the language barriers. Others found that even if students were not impressed with their education, they appreciated the trade and business opportunities that a Chinese education made available to them back home.

    The next generation

    It's difficult to know exactly which African countries are sending the most students to China. These details are not kept by the Chinese Ministry of Education. But the statistics from Tsinghua University provide an insight. In the 2015-2016 academic year, the majority of the university's 111 African students came from Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Morocco, Eritrea, and Cameroon -- slightly favouring East Africa.
    Nairobi to Mombasa high-speed railway opens
    Nairobi to Mombasa high-speed railway opens
    African students in France overwhelmingly come from francophone West Africa. If Tsinghua's profile holds true for the larger African student body in China, it means China is an increasingly important player in the education of countries outside of West Africa.
    Due to Chinese visa rules, most international students cannot stay in China after their education is complete. This prevents brain-drain and means that China is educating a generation of African students who -- unlike their counterparts in France, the US or UK -- are more likely to return home and bring their new education and skills with them.
    It's still too early to tell how these new dynamics might be shaping geopolitics on the continent.

    Note: The original, untranslated Chinese Ministry of Education reports are available as follows: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015. The Ministry archives were missing reports for 2010 and 2013. Student numbers for these years were calculated using the percent-growth reported in 2011 and 2014 reports, respectively.

    Copyright 2017 The Conversation. Some rights reserved.