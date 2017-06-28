Russia responds 'negatively and with regret' to extended EU sanctions

(CNN) Moscow responded "negatively and with regret" to the European Union's decision to extend economic sanctions on Russia, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, quoting the Kremlin.

"Nobody has abolished the principle of reciprocity," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, answering a question on whether Russia would keep countermeasures in response to the EU decision.

The European Union formally extended its economic sanctions Wednesday on various sectors of the Russian economy. The renewed sanctions will be effective until January 31, 2018, the European Council said.

The decision comes after last week's update from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the European Council on the implementation of the Minsk agreements framed to halt the war in Eastern Ukraine. Germany and France have been acting as mediators for the talks.

The EU sanctions were originally imposed in July 2014 in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea and the destabilizing of the situation in Donbas in Eastern Ukraine. The measures target the financial, energy and defense sectors, as well as specific individuals and entities.

