8 pit stops on W. Kamau Bell's trip across America

(CNN) CNN Original Series "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell" has crisscrossed the country for a second season of in-depth conversations with people of all stripes to try and dig deeper into what America is all about.

This time around, the comedian and political provocateur tackled everything from the history of the country's indigenous population to gun ownership. Along the way, Bell shared his thoughts and opinions -- follow the winding route he took through his reflections below.

In DC, big ideas put hate speech to shame

Spencer: 'Make white privilege great again'

"In case you missed it, in the first episode I interview (Richard) Spencer, a white supremacist who believes, among other things, that America is a country for white people only and that white people define America's culture (which means that Spencer is neither a fan of history books nor the TV show 'Grey's Anatomy'). And he also believes that a woman's place is in the home. How he didn't end up with a cabinet position in President Trump's White House, I'll never know." ( Read more

Chicago needs leaders as amazing as its people

Kamau on gang violence in his hometown