(CNN) The former Texas state trooper who pulled over and arrested Sandra Bland has turned in his law enforcement license in exchange for having a perjury charge against him dismissed.

Brian Encinia is no longer eligible to be hired as an officer and won't pursue employment in law enforcement under the terms of the agreement, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Encinia arrested Bland in July 2015 after a traffic stop. Authorities accused her of failing to use her turn signal.

Dashcam video shows the encounter Bland had with Encinia started as a normal conversation but grew tense after Encinia asked her to put out her cigarette. Bland was arrested after refusing to get out of her car.

Three days later, Bland was found hanging in her jail cell.