(CNN) An FBI agent was indicted Wednesday on charges of making false statements and obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to authorities about firing two gunshots during the fatal shooting of LaVoy Finicum in Oregon last year, according to a federal indictment.

About a month into the standoff, the FBI and Oregon State Police moved to arrest some of the occupiers as they traveled to a nearby town. After a police chase, state police shot and killed Finicum as he reached for a gun in his pocket, authorities said.

Last March, an investigation into the shooting found the fatal shots fired by Oregon State Police troopers were justified.

"The question of who fired these shots has not been resolved," Greg Bretzing, the FBI's special agent in charge in Oregon, said at the time.

According to the federal indictment, Astarita was the one who fired those two shots. He then knowingly made false statements to three supervisors that he had not fired his weapon, the indictment says.

Astarita also engaged in misleading conduct by failing to tell Oregon State Police on two occasions that he had fired his weapon during the apprehension, according to the indictment.

He faces three charges of making false statements and two charges of obstruction of justice.

Finicum shooting

Finicum was an outspoken protester and a father of 11.

At the time of the shooting, protesters were driving in two cars, according to video of the incident released by the FBI. One vehicle, carrying Ammon Bundy, pulled over peacefully, and he was arrested.

A white vehicle with Finicum and other protesters inside drove away from police. They later crashed into a snowbank and nearly hit an FBI officer in an attempt to evade a police roadblock, video shows.

Finicum then exited the vehicle with his hands up, and officers approached him with their guns drawn, the video shows. As Finicum appears to reach down to his waist, he is shot and falls to the ground.