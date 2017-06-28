Flint airport stabbing suspect to remain in jail

Story highlights The attack left police officer Jeff Neville with life-threatening injuries

Neville is expected to recover and has been released from a hospital

(CNN) A man accused of stabbing a police officer at a Michigan airport in what authorities are treating as a possible terror attack will remain in custody, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Amor Ftouhi, 49, charged with committing violence at an international airport, will be held without bond pending trial in federal court, US Magistrate Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis ordered. Ftouhi mumbled "Allahu akbar" through a medical mask as the hearing started, CNN-affiliate WDIV reported.

Amor Ftouhi

Ftouhi shouted the same Arabic words -- meaning "God is Great" -- as he stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville on June 21 at Flint International Airport, a criminal complaint alleges. The FBI is investigating the stabbing as an act of terrorism, Special Agent David Gelios said at a news conference earlier this month. Federal prosecutors are expected to present the case to a grand jury.

Ftouhi's court-appointed attorney, Joan Morgan, said in court she consented to detention on behalf of her client. If Ftouhi was to be granted bond he would be held by US immigration and would not be released. He is due back in court July 5.

Morgan requested that an Arabic or French translator be present at future proceedings to aid Ftouhi, a citizen of Canada and Tunisia. Judge Davis said the court would grant that request.

