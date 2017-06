5 things for Wednesday, June 28: Senate health bill, cyberattacks, Venezuela, Laquan McDonald

(CNN) Hunting for a spot to vacation? A new island just appeared off North Carolina. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Senate health care bill

Time for Plan B. The Senate won't vote on the GOP's health care bill this week after all. Why? Because Mitch McConnell can count, and the Senate majority leader just didn't have the votes to get this thing passed in its current form.

So on to Plan B: Make changes to the bill, get a new (and hopefully more favorable) CBO score and have senators vote when they return from the July 4 break. But Plan B has its risks, too, because senators are sure to get an earful about the bill from the folks back home during those barbecues.

Just how involved will President Trump be in all of this? The Senate GOP leadership kind of kept him at arm's length during the recent legislative drama. And while he did meet with GOP senators at the White House after McConnell pulled the bill, CNN's Stephen Collinson has doubts Trump is up to the task of rallying everybody together to get what would be a significant win.

2. Cyberattacks

The attack works like this: Ransomware infects computers, locks down hard drives and demands $300 in Bitcoins from companies in return for their files. Just like last month's WannaCry attack, the ransomware exploits holes in Microsoft Windows and is based on hacking tools stolen from the NSA

3. Venezuela attack

It's a cliche to say a scene looked like something out of the movies but ... what happened in Caracas looked like something straight out of the movies. A helicopter launched a grenade and gun attack over the country's Supreme Court. No one was hurt, and President Nicolas Maduro called it a terror attack. A man posted a video online claiming he launched the attack to oppose what he called Venezuela's "criminal government." The video looked like something out of a movie, too, as the man, who called himself Perez, read a statement while wearing a pilot suit in front of four masked, armed men.

4. Laquan McDonald shooting

5. Finances

Are you living paycheck to paycheck? If you're not, you definitely know someone who does. A new study says almost half of us spend our entire paycheck . And it may be more than just America's love affair with shopping. The high cost of housing and irregular incomes are also a big part of the problem, the study from the Center for Financial Services Innovation says.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

2 billion

That's how many monthly users are now on Facebook worldwide.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Not so lucky

She threw coins at a plane for good luck during the flight. Well, that didn't work. One of them ended up in an engine and caused a five-hour flight delay.

The handmaids are here

You know the protests against the GOP health care bill are serious when ladies dressed like the women from "The Handmaid's Tale" show up.

Oh, say can you sing

Going to sing the national anthem of the Philippines? You'd better get it right, because lawmakers are debating a bill that would fine singers who lack "fervor."

Hold it together

Prada is selling a paper clip -- just one, mind you -- for $185 . The internet responded appropriately.

AND FINALLY ...

