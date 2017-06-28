Story highlights Two suspects have been ID'd, and police are searching for them

"Who does that to a child?" the restauranteur asked

(CNN) Cold chicken and a dearth of french fries apparently triggered the beating of a restauranteur and her teenage daughter, and now police are searching for two suspects seen on surveillance video carrying out the attack.

Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha Smith are wanted by police in Baxley, Georgia, for aggravated battery and cruelty to children, Police Chief James Godfrey told CNN affiliate WTOC

"Camera surveillance footage ... tells it all," he said. "I mean, it's just brutality."

The customers became irate after they complained that they got too few fries and their chicken was cold, Qwik Chik owner Jeannette Norris told WTOC.

Norris refunded the couple's money, but they continued to curse, scream and beat on the restaurant's windows, she said.

