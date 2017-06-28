Man gets life for murder of toddler found in trash bag

Story highlights Michael McCarthy sentenced to life in prison in murder of 2-year-old Bella Bond

"Bella was a happy and innocent child full of light," her father says

(CNN) Michael McCarthy was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with parole eligibility in 20 years for the murder of Bella Bond, the 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a trash bag near Boston two years ago.

McCarthy's attorneys said the allegations were largely based on testimony from Rachelle Bond, who they described as a "scheming, manipulative woman" who lied about her daughter's death to cover up her own guilt.

In Massachusetts, a second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, with parole eligibility in 15 to 25 years.

Prosecutors said McCarthy shouldn't be eligible for parole until after 25 years in prison, while the defense sought parole eligibility after 15 years. The judge split the difference in her ruling.

