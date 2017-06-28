Story highlights Michael Tate Reed faces charges of criminal trespass, defacing an object of public interest

The monument was erected Tuesday after a two-year legal battle

(CNN) The newly unveiled Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the Arkansas state Capitol was knocked over early Wednesday, less than 24 hours after it was erected, a state government official told CNN.

Michael Tate Reed, 32, was arrested after Capitol police saw him drive onto the Capitol grounds in Little Rock and intentionally ram his car into the monument, according to Chris Powell, a spokesman for the Arkansas secretary of state.

Michael Tate Reed, 32, is accused of ramming his car into the moument.

Reed faces charges of defacing an object of public interest, criminal mischief in the first degree and criminal trespass, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said.

It's not known why Reed allegedly drove into the statue. Video from CNN affiliate KATV-TV in Little Rock showed the large stone slab was knocked off its base and cracked into at least three pieces.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee quipped in a tweet that an "idiot" had broken all Ten Commandments at the same time.

